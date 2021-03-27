As First Phase Poll Battle Kicks Off In Assam, Bengal; Here Is All You Need To Know

With over 1.54 crore people set to exercise their right to vote, West Bengal and Assam witnesses their first phase of assembly elections on Saturday. The polling in the two eastern states- West Bengal and Assam comes after massive campaigning by the political parties. The polling begins at 7 am and will end at 6:30 pm in both the poll-bound states amid COVID-19 pandemic.

West Bengal

Polling begins for 30 seats out of 294 assembly seats in the first phase. Over 73 lakh voters will exercise their vote to decide the fate of 191 candidates. 37,52,938 are male and 36,27,949 female, while there are 55 third gender voters.

Out of 30 seats that will undergo polling, nine seats are in Purulia, seven in Purba Medinipur, six in Paschim Medinipur and four each in Jhargram and Purulia.

In order to maintain law and order, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed security personnel. 684 companies of central forces are deployed as they would be covering 10,288 polling booths.

Trinamool Congress is contesting 29 of the 30 seats.

Key candidates of the first phase: From TMC Srikanto Mahato, Rajib Lochan Saren, June Malia and Uttam Barik. From BJP Rabindranath Maity, Chandana Bauri and Rajib Kundu. From Congress Nepal Mahato, Shiu Maiti, Uttam Banerjee, Manas Kumar Karmahapatra and Partha Pratim Banerjee.

Bengal will undergo eight-phase assembly elections. Polling for the next phases will be held on April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Assam

Polling begins for 47 seats out of the 126 Assembly seats. Over 81.09 lakh voters will exercise their vote to decide the fate of 264 candidates. 40,77,210 are male and 40,32,481 female and 124 are third gender voters.

Out of 47 seats that will undergo polling, 42 seats from 11 districts of Upper Assam and northern Assam region and five seats from central Assam's Nagaon district

Key Candidates of the first phase: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is contesting from Majuli. Congress' Rajib Lochan Pegu. Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami from Jorhat. Ranjit Dutta, Naba Kumar Doley and Sanjoy Kishan. Atul Bora and Keshab Mahanta. Congress' Ripun Bora.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed a total of 375 companies of security personnel of central and state armed police forces like the Central Armed Police Force (CRPF) and State Armed Police (SAP) of other states have been deployed for the polls. 300 units will be active during the first phase. The ECI has appointed 21 general observers, nine expenditure observers and seven police observers.

Assam will undergo three-phase assembly elections covering more than 2.33 crore electors in the state. Polling for the next two phases will be held on April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

ECI's COVID-19 Guidelines

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Election Commission (EC) has taken precautionary measures and made adequate arrangements. The guidelines are:

Everyone has to wear a face mask during any sort of election-related activity.

Social distancing shall be maintained

Thermal scanning and Sanitiser should be made available and strictly used at the entrance of election premises

Large halls should be identified and utilized in order to ensure social distancing norms.

Security personnel to ensure that the Covid-19 guidelines are adhered.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI/ANI)