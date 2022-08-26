Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sunil Jakhar, who quit the Congress in May this year, said that senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was forced to tender his resignation because "sycophants are running the party" and "small-minded people have risen to higher levels". Speaking to Republic TV on Friday, he slammed Congress for refusing to acknowledge its shortcomings and said that the largest Opposition party in the country is collapsing like a "house of cards."

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Sunil Jakhar said, "What I can say is that Congress had it coming. Congress High Command refuses to read the writing on the wall. It was there for everybody to see. I personally feel that many would now feel that I would be pleased that all that I said when I left Congress has come true. No, I'm sad for the sake of democracy. I think what is happening now is the collapse of the largest opposition group in the country like a house of cards. I think they refuse to acknowledge what they were confronted with and their shortcomings."

When asked why tall leaders are quitting the Congress, Jakhar said, "I would say that rightly Azad said that sycophants are running the party. Small-minded people have risen to higher levels like CWC members. They didn't realise the caliber of people assisting them or guiding them."

The BJP leader added that the Congress did not take proper steps to address the problems faced by the party. Moreover, he claimed that it is the beginning of the end of the party.

Ghulam Nabi Azad quits from Cong party positions, including primary membership

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday quit the party, including its primary membership. In a five-page letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said he does so with a "heavy heart". Azad stated that the grand old party lost both the will and the ability under the tutelage of the "coterie" that runs the AICC to fight for what is right for India.

The veteran leader, who is part of the G-23 group seeking change in the party, also remarked that the party should have undertaken a 'Congress jodo yatra' before starting a 'Bharat jodo yatra'.

Slamming Rahul Gandhi, he said that after the entry of Wayanad MP into politics particularly after January 2013, "the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him."He added, "All the senior and experienced leaders were sidelined as a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party."