As Hemant Soren's Fate Hangs In Balance, Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais Reaches New Delhi

Amid the deepening political crisis in Jharkhand due to the suspense surrounding CM Hemant Soren's fate as an MLA, state Governor Ramesh Bais on Friday reached New Delhi. Sources in Governor's office said that it was a 'personal visit' for a medical check-up.

This development comes a day after members of the ruling UPA government met Governor Bais and asked him to clear air on the confusion over Election Commission of India's (ECI's) ruling in relation to Soren's disqualification from assembly over "violation" of electoral norms.

The MLAs, who wrote a letter to Governor, said they were shocked over "selective leaks" related to EC's decision. They said that such leaders created, chaos, confusion and uncertainty.

UPA delegation writes letter to Jharkhand Governor

The letter stated that although the Governor is yet to announce the opinion which has been given "in confidence" by the poll body, "BJP has made public the opinion and is demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister, mid-term polls etc".

"As you are undoubtedly aware, disqualification, if any, of the Chief Minister will not have any effect on the Government as the JMM -INC-RJD-Independents coalition will still enjoy an overwhelming majority in the state assembly," it said.

The MLAs urged the Governor to clear the confusion over the Election Commission's recommendation. The letter said that prompt action by the Governor "will serve the cause of democracy and further delay will be against the constitutional duties and values".

After a petition by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeking Soren's disqualification as an MLA in an office of profit case, the Election Commission sent its decision to the Governor on August 25.

While the EC's decision has not been made public, there is a buzz that EC has suggested Soren's disqualification from the state Assembly. Governor Bais' final decision on the matter is awaited.

In the 81-member Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, the ruling alliance has the support of 51 legislators including 30 from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha(JMM), 18 from Congress, and one each from RJD, NCP and CPI(M-L) respectively. Similarly, BJP has 26 legislators and the support of AJSU (2 seats) and two independent legislators.

