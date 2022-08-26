As Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Troubles Mount, Brother Basant Meets BJP Leaders: Sources

As Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is embroiled in an office of profit case related to illegal mining, his MLA brother Basant Soren camped in Delhi for three days, Republic learnt on Friday. Sources said that during that time, Basant met top Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

Hemant Soren disqualified as MLA?

Earlier in the day, sources informed that the Election Commission of India told Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais that Chief Minister Hemant Soren should be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral norms. Governor Bais may take a call on the Election Commission’s view on “disqualification” of Soren as an MLA amid the rapidly changing political scenario in the state.

BJP, the petitioner in the case, had sought Soren's disqualification for violating Section 9(A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts. The clause states that "a person shall be disqualified if, and for so long as, there subsists a contract entered into by him in the course of his trade or business with the appropriate government for the supply of goods to, or for the execution of any works undertaken by, that government".

Hemant Soren cries conspiracy

The issue was referred to the governor and by him to the EC, as Article 192 of the Constitution states that on rulings regarding an MLA's disqualification, the question shall be referred to the Governor, who in turn 'shall obtain the opinion of the Election Commission and shall act according to such opinion'.