As Himachal Pradesh Goes To Polls, CM Jai Ram Thakur Exudes Confidence Over BJP's Win

As the polling for Himachal Pradesh has begun for all 68 seats in the state with 412 candidates in the fray, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur spoke to Republic TV as the state goes to elections. Exuding confidence in BJP's victory, the Chief Minister asserted that all the surveys have shown that BJP is coming to power in the state.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that he will seek blessings from god first to serve the public and will form a strong government in the state.

“I wish to serve the motherland with more enthusiasm. We will break the trend this time. We might get more seats than in the 2017 elections. For 3 months, we have been working day and night,” Jai Ram Thakur said.

Maintaining that BJP will form the government in the state, Thakur further said that all surveys depict BJP’s victory. “The surveys disturbed Congress as they were waiting for their turn. But this time, they won’t get their turn,” he added.

'There is chaos and confusion in Congress': Jai Ram Thakur

Taking a swipe at Congress, Jai Ram Thakur said, “While campaigning in Himachal, Congress had no leadership. There is no leader in the party. They had many issues in their campaign. There is chaos and confusion in Congress. Himachal needs a government of stability and people in the state know that the BJP government can provide stability and leadership.”

Speaking about BJP's separate manifesto for women empowerment in Himachal, Jai Ram Thakur said, "We're not sticking to just the issues in the manifesto; women empowerment will be one of the main issues we will focus on."

Meanwhile, Jai Ram Thakur's wife Dr Sadhna Thakur said, "Just like women provide perseverance and strength to the family, their contribution to society and the country is also needed and that’s why women empowerment is necessary."

Notably, the five major challenges in Himachal Pradesh are:

Anti-incumbency wave

9.2% unemployment rate

Connectivity in hilly regions

Sporadic protests by apple farmers

Demand for old pension scheme

Later, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur cast his vote in Mandi. Speaking to reporters after casting a vote, the CM said, "I got to opportunity to cast my vote in my primary school. BJP government will be formed in Himachal Pradesh. I am sure BJP will again come to power with more seats this time."