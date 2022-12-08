As Himachal Pradesh Vote Counting Is On, Priyanka Vadra Monitors Congress Performance

As the counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections has commenced, sources have informed Republic that Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is currently camping and monitoring the results in Shimla.

She is currently staying at her farmhouse in Chharabra. This comes a day after the grand-old party expelled 30 members from its state party unit for six years, on the grounds of anti-party activities during elections. Expelled leaders are from Shimla district itself and the decision was taken by Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh, based on a resolution received from the Block Congress Committee.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh trails from Shimla rural assembly constituency, as per early trends. In the overall state, both BJP and Congress are leading in 30 seats each, as per Election Commission.

Currently governed by BJP's Jairam Thakur, Himachal has been a turf for both parties who have managed to secure power alternatively since 1993. Given BJP wins even by a small margin, it would break the trend and form a government for a rare second consecutive term.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections

The Assembly Elections in Himachal Pradesh took place in a single phase on November 12, 2022. The major political parties in the fray are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The votes are being counted today.

As per Republic Media Network's poll of polls, the PMARQ, Matrize News Communication and C-Voter exit polls have projected that the BJP is likely to win an average of 37 seats in Himachal Pradesh. On the other hand, Congress is forecast to bag an average of 30 seats.