As 'Hindi Diwas' Row Explodes, CM Bommai To Make Kannada Mandatory In Karnataka Assembly

Amid the Hindi language row, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday informed that the state government will introduce a new law to make Kannada legally mandatory in the house. This step is being taken by the Bommai regime in a bid to protect the language and the Kannada-speaking community. CM Bommai further said that his government and BJP are committed to develop 'Kannada'. The announcement came on the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas', over which JDS and Congress have been attacking the BJP.

'Kannada to be made mandatory in Assembly': CM Bommai

While addressing the Karnataka Assembly, CM Bommai stated, "India is a united nation, we have different languages and cultures. There is no scope for any language to take dominance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also stated that all regional languages or the mother tongue are also considered to be national languages. In that context, to protect and develop the language of Kannada our state government, central government, and the people of the state are in union. There is no reason to be apprehensive about it or to politicise this matter.

The Karnataka CM also said, "In order to increase the use of Kannada, we are going to present a law to make Kannada legally mandatory in this house. During this session of the assembly, we will take steps to build more efforts toward the growth of Kannada. We only used to talk about these efforts, but we will implement them officially through the help of law. These implementations will also help safeguard the language and the Kannada-speaking community. We will also initiate ways to help people from other states learn Kannada and provide them with support".

'Hindi Unites India': Amit Shah

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the importance of the Hindi language and claimed that the language (Hindi) unites the nation in the thread of unity.

"India's official language Hindi unites the nation in a thread of unity. Hindi is a friend of all Indian languages. Modi government is committed to the parallel development of all local languages including Hindi. I salute the great personalities who have contributed to the preservation and promotion of Hindi".

Shah further said that while there are multiple languages in India and every language has a unique history, Hindi has a special place in the public consciousness. “This is because, during the freedom struggle, many freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Vinoba Bhave, Jawaharlal Nehru all stressed over the prominence of Hindi to accelerate India’s journey to independence,” he said.

Protests against Hindi Diwas celebration in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, Karnataka's Janata Dal (Secular) party led by former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy along with his party leaders staged an 'Anti-Hindi Day' protest at the Gandhi statue located outside Vidhana Soudha. While addressing the media, Kumaraswamy stated that the BJP-led central government always tries to impose Hindi on the country.

The protest comes a day after Kumaraswamy wrote a letter to CM Bommai, requesting him not to celebrate 'Hindi Diwas' on September 14 using taxpayer's money as it would be disrespectful to Kannadigas.

It is important to note that the language debate was ignited in April this year when Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that it has been decided that Hindi will be the medium for running the government. Kumaraswamy had opposed the Hindi Diwas celebrations earlier as well, wherein he had stated that it holds no meaning for those whose mother tongue is not Hindi.

On June 15, Kumaraswamy had slammed the BJP government at the Centre and the state for allegedly conspiring for the 'One Bharat, One Language' policy involving the "heinous act" of ignoring Kannada students during school excursion. He called the alleged move "inexcusable and condemnable."

(Image: RepublicWorld/@BSBommai/Twitter)