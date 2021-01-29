As JDS Joins Boycott Of President's Address; MP Giriraj Singh Slams 'insult To Democracy'

As the Budget Session of Parliament began on Friday with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to a joint-sitting of both houses followed by the tabling of the Economic Survey, former Prime Minister of India and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) president HD Dewegowda took to Twitter and announced on Friday morning that in solidarity with protesting farmers, he will not attend the President's address.

In solidarity with my farmer brothers fighting against the three #FarmLaws, I have decided, after consulting my party @JanataDal_S units, not to attend the President’s joint address of Parliament today. — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) January 29, 2021

After JDS skipping the President's address on the contentious agriculture reforms, Union Minister and BJP MP Giriraj Singh slammed all the opposition parties and said, "They are shredding the dignity of democracy. In the Parliamentary system, the President has his own dignity and boycotting his address is insulting him."

READ | In Parliament, President Assures Farmers On Reforms; Condemns Riots & Insult To Tricolour

President Condemns Jan 26 Riots

While addressing Parliament at the start of the budget session, President Ram Nath Kovind condemned the farmer riots and the violence that was unleashed in the national capital on Republic Day during a tractor parade, led by farmers in protest against the agriculture laws. Stating that the Tricolour was insulted by the protestors on a national day, the President said that the rule of law must not be violated while exercising the right to freedom of speech.

READ | 'BJP Govt Crushing Farmers' Movement Using Deceit', Alleges Akhilesh Yadav

Farmers' Tractor Rally turns violent

As India celebrated its 72nd Republic Day, the farmers' tractor rally which was planned on nine pre-decided routes turned violent at points. Some farmers forcibly entered Central Delhi, clashing with Delhi police and planted flags at the Red Fort. The entire area saw chaotic scenes for hours as the protesters threw stones at police and damaged vehicles. Police personnel tried to control the mob by baton-charging them and lobbing tear gas shells.

After 11 rounds of Centre-farmer talks, both had failed to reach a mutual decision with the associations refusing to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had categorically said that the Union government is ready for another meeting only if the farmers want to discuss this proposal. Thereafter, the protesting farmers had come to an agreement with the Delhi police to hold their Republic Day tractor rally peacefully, which they went back on.

READ | JD(S) Seeks BJP's Support For Election To Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman's Post

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km, and 46 km respectively. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. Additionally, the Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the Republic Day rally from noon to 5 pm. However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time. A crackdown is now on, with residents of Delhi also protesting.

READ | PM Modi Previews First Parliament Session Of New Decade; Gives '4-5 Mini Budgets' Hint