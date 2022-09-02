As Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Fate Hangs In Balance, Govt Calls Special Assembly Session

In a key development, the Jharkhand government will convene a special Assembly session on September 5 amid the suspense over the fate of CM Hemant Soren. Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel made this announcement while revealing the proposals approved by the Jharkhand Cabinet on Thursday. While the agenda of the session wasn't disclosed, it is likely to focus on the political crisis prevailing in the state arising out of the purported delay by Governor Ramesh Bais in pronouncing his decision on the Election Commission of India's opinion to disqualify Soren in the office-of-profit case.

UPA delegation meets Governor

Since the speculation about the EC submitting its opinion gained traction, JMM and its allies have repeatedly accused BJP of trying to topple the government. A day earlier, a UPA delegation handed over a memorandum to Bais urging him to immediately pronounce his decision in the office-of-profit case. On August 30 itself, 32 of the ruling coalition MLAs were shifted to the Mayfair resort in Raipur to avert poaching attempts by BJP.

The memorandum stressed, "The purported selective leaks from Your Excellency's Office are creating a state of chaos, confusion and uncertainty which vitiates the administration and governance of the state. This also encourages political brinkmanship to destabilize the democratically elected government headed by Hemant Soren, the Chief Minister by illegal means. Although Your Excellency is yet to declare the opinion which is given by the Election Commission, BJP which is the largest party in the state has made public the opinion and is demanding the resignation of the Hon'ble Chief Minister, mid-term polls, etc."

"As you are undoubtedly aware, disqualification, if any, of the Hon'ble Chief Minister will not have any effect on the government as the JMM-INC-RJD-Independents coalition still enjoys an overwhelming majority in the State Legislative Assembly. With a heavy heart, we request Your Excellency to clear the air which will not only put at rest the confusion but also put an end the efforts to destabilise the democratically elected government by illicit means," it added. The memorandum was signed by 34 MLAs.

Here is how the numbers stack up

With the support of the nominated Anglo-Indian MLA, the ruling coalition has a strength of 52 legislators in the 82-member Assembly with JMM, Congress, RJD, NCP and CPI(M-L) having 30, 18, 1, 1 and 1 seats respectively. However, 3 MLAs have been suspended by Congress and are in Kolkata after being released on bail. On the other hand, BJP and AJSU have 26 and 2 seats each and two Independents are a part of the House as well.