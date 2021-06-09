As Jitin Prasada Joins BJP, Congress' Milind Deora Hails Specific Gujarat Govt Move

In an unusual move, Congress leader Milind Deora on Wednesday welcomed the BJP-run Gujarat government’s decision to waive off property tax as well as fixed charge in electricity bills of hotels, resorts, restaurants and water parks affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Deora said it is a ‘welcome move’ for other states to emulate in order to prevent further job losses in India’s hospitality sector. The reason the compliment to a BJP-run government is especially noteworthy is that another Congress leader who is often cited in the same group as the party's 'young guns' - Jitin Prasada - has just left Congress and joined BJP. Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot are the others who are considered part of this group - the former has joined BJP already and the latter is clearly in the Congress simply because his attempt to engineer a break-away was scuttled.

Deora was reacting to a tweet by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's office, which said that property tax on all the cinema halls and gymnasiums in Gujarat will be exempted from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, in view of the heavy losses incurred by these establishments during the pandemic.

“A welcome move for other states to emulate. Don’t call it a “sensitive gesture” though. All states must intervene urgently if we’re to prevent further job losses in India’s hospitality sector,” Deora said in a tweet.

The government’s decision was made at a working committee meeting chaired by CM Vijay Rupani on Monday. It was further decided that the Gujarat government will also relieve the Cinema Halls and Gymnasiums from the fixed electricity charges, and they would only have to pay according to their actual consumption.

The Gujarat CM’s office also stated, "In a major relief to the Cinema Halls, Multiplexes, and Gymnasiums impacted by the pandemic in the State, CM Vijay Rupani announces a complete waiver of Property Tax and Fix Charges on Electricity Bills for one year between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022."

Gujarat's COVID scenario

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 695 new COVID-19 cases and 11 casualties that raised its tally of infections to 8,17,707 and toll to 9,955, an official from the state health department said. Apart from this, at least 2,122 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 7,93,028, he said.

With a recovery rate of 96.98 per cent, the state is now left with 14,724 active cases, of which 351 patients are in a critical condition, the official said. Meanwhile, 2,58,797 people were vaccinated in the state during the day, raising the total number of doses administered so far in the state to 1,89,14,643, the health department data revealed.