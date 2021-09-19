As Karnataka Bypolls Near, CM Bommai Basavaraj Exhorts BJP Workers To Win All Elections

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday, 19 September 2021, exhorted party leaders and workers to gear up for the upcoming bypolls and Bengaluru municipal elections, saying that BJP has to win all the elections.

"There are two Assembly bypolls (Hanagal and Sindagi constituencies), legislative council elections, and a few panchayat elections. We, seniors, have discussed about them. We will take every election seriously right from the local-level elections to Parliamentary elections," said CM Bommai at the inaugural session of the BJP's state core committee.

He expressed joy over the BJP's victory in the Belagavi municipal election for the first time. "We started with conquering Mysuru municipal corporation by having our own Mayor and now we have won the three municipal corporations in north Karnataka (Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad, and Kalaburagi)," Bommai said.

The Chief Minister called on party workers to gear up for the upcoming Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) election and exuded confidence that the BJP will gain a full majority in the polls.

Bommai reiterated his commitment to serve the people and recalled the mega inoculation drive carried out on September 17, to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Seva Samarpan Divas (Dedicating Services Day).

Talking about challenges faced by his government, Bommai cited attacks on BJP workers, posts appearing in the social media against the nationalist ideologies, some people giving shelter to anti-national forces, and foreigners occupying space, taking away the rights of people.

He said, "We have accepted these things as a challenge. Our government and our party have the strength to face these forces, which we will demonstrate."

'Congress shifted now from one Gandhi to another'

Taking a dig at the Congress, the Karnataka CM said after independence, Congress started its political innings by riding on the wave of independence.

"They (Congress) did not have any clear principle and ideology, due to which Mahatma Gandhi advocated disbanding the party but it always used Gandhiji as their ideological showpiece because they knew that their politics won't survive without him," Bommai said.

The Chief Minister said the Congress has shifted now from one Gandhi to another. "On the one hand was a democratic Gandhi and on the other, there is a dictatorial Gandhi."

On the contrary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed the course of politics by showing concerns for everything - from cleanliness to sports.

According to Bommai, the Modi government believes in ''Sarva Vyapi Aur Sarva Sparshi Sarkar'' (a government all-pervading and touching upon everyone's life).

(With inputs from agency)