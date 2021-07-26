As Karnataka CM Announces Resignation, BJP To Meet In Parliament To Decide Replacement

In a recent update following Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's resignation, top BJP leaders, Arun Singh, JP Nadda and Amit Shah are meeting in Parliament to discuss Karnataka's situation on Monday, July 26. In Delhi, the BJP leaders will review who will be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.

According to close sources, Murugesh Nirani, Minister of Mines and Geology of Karnataka, had arrived in the national capital on July 25 to meet BJP leaders. There were informal interactions concerning the contenders for the chief ministerial post. He belongs to the Lingayat community like Yediyurappa and is being seen as one of the contenders for the chief ministerial post.

Speculations about Yediyurappa's exit as CM started doing the rounds after he visited the national capital last week where he met PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP president JP Nadda.

Yediyurappa to resign as CM

On July 26, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announced that he will tender his resignation this afternoon. An emotional Yediyurappa announced his decision at a government event marking two years of his term, as he broke down reminiscing his journey. Wishing for BJP's re-election in Karnataka and Centre, the 78-year-old Lingayat strongman hoped that the Modi-Shah duo wins a 3rd term and take the country forward.

At the Vidhan Soudha event, Yediyurappa said, "I have worked hard for the party from Shivamogga. Central leaders and Amit shah, Nadda have always loved me and gave me the responsibility. I pray that BJP comes back to power and grows manifold. Modi-shah must win a 3rd term and take the country forward. With the blessing of God, I have achieved this feat in 2 years. Now, I have decided to resign. I will meet the Governor after lunch".

Earlier on July 25, BJP national president JP Nadda asserted that the Karnataka Chief Minister has done a "good job". He had stated, "He has done a good job. Karnataka is being governed well. Yediyurappa is handling things in his own way." Refuting the notion of a political crisis in Karnataka, he added, "It is your (media's) thinking. We don't think this way".

(Image credit: PTI)