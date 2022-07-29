As Karnataka CM Talks Of Applying 'UP Model', KP Maurya Praises Yogi Adityanath's Policies

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that quick action would be taken against the three heinous crimes in the state in accordance with the 'UP model', Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM KP Maurya expressed happiness over it, saying that every state can adopt things from one another.

Speaking to the media, the UP Deputy CM said, "A lot of good work is being done in the state, it's a matter of happiness. People appreciate the policies of CM Yogi. Several states are doing good work. We can adopt from one another."

Earlier in the day, after three back-to-back murders in the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in his first reaction said that quick actions just like the UP model will be taken in the matter, and whoever is behind the killings will be punished accordingly.

Speaking to the media, CM Bommai said, "Swift actions will be taken on the three cases. I cannot explain anything in detail at this moment." He added, "As and when required, whatever is necessary within the frame of law, we will take all the necessary actions following the UP Model or the Karnataka model."

Three murders in less than two weeks in Karnataka

On Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by unidentified persons in Karnataka's Bellare. Nettaru, who owned a poultry shop in Bellare was attacked by Kerala-registered bike-borne assailants with a machete when he was returning home after completing his business for the day. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but before the doctors could attend to him, he succumbed to his injuries. Following his murder, tension prevailed in several areas in Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday, with instances of stone-pelting and police lathi-charge being reported.

Another murder came up from the coastal region of Karnataka where Mohammed Fazil, a 23-year-old was stabbed and killed outside a textile shop at Surathkal on the outskirts of Mangalore by a group of unidentified assailants on Thursday night.

Apart from Fazil and Nettaru, B Masood, an 18-year-old boy, was killed in a road rage case in the Kalanja village of Sullia taluk on July 20.