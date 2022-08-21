As Karnataka Prepares For Polls, Congress Leader Says 'CM Chair Up For Sale'; BJP Responds

As the Karnataka Assembly election, scheduled for next year, edges closer, the war of words between political parties in the state is heating up. Taking a dig at the state government recently, Congress claimed that the chief ministerial chair is ‘up for sale’ and BJP will pay a hefty amount for this.

Congress leader BK Hariprasad said, “CM chair is for sale for Rs 2,500 crore in Karnataka.” Further taking a potshot at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress further said that the saffron party will change the leadership ahead of the polls, a practice that the BJP has been following in some of the states.

Prabhu B Chauhan lambasts Congress for leader's derogatory comments

Following this, Karnataka minister Prabhu B Chauhan lambasted Congress leaders for their derogatory comments. Chauhan said Congress leaders like BK Hariprasad and Siddaramaiah should refrain from making such statements and should be more responsible as former ministers.

“Leaders like BK Hariprasad who was a parliamentarian and in central politics must make statements with responsibility,” Prabhu B Chauhan said.

Backing Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai, BJP leader Prabhu B Chauhan said, “All this speculation is baseless and no such talks or development will happen in Karnataka. Basavaraj Bommai is doing good and he will remain as Chief Minister in whose leadership BJP will fight next Assembly elections.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Karnataka BJP chief Arun Singh recently met former CM BS Yediyurappa, and stated that the party will fight the upcoming Assembly polls under his leadership, indicating at the possiblity of Bommai being snubbed.

BS Yediyurappa the tallest leader for BJP in the state: Arun Singh

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh met Yediyurappa at his residence and called him the tallest leader for the party in the state. He further assured that the BJP will emerge victorious in the Assembly polls under the guidance of Yediyurappa.

It is pertinent to mention that Arun Singh's meeting came a day after Yediyurappa was inducted into BJP's newly formed parliamentary board.

While speaking to the media after the meeting, Arun Singh said, "Yediyurappa has always encouraged party workers and is the most experienced person in politics. He is the tallest leader not only in the BJP or in Karnatka but across all the parties. He has been four times elected as chief minister, and three times as Leader of the Opposition, so definitely the party will get benefit under his guidance and we will win the Assembly polls with a full majority."