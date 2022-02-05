As KCR Skips Receiving PM Modi At Hyderabad, BJP MLA Claims Telangana CM 'got Scared'

BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Saturday took a jibe at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for not receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport in Hyderabad. The BJP leader claimed that KCR was scared of PM Modi and fell ill and hence did not recieve PM Modi who is on a one-day visit to Hyderabad to unveil the 216 feet tall statue of Saint Ramanujacharya.

"KCR had challenged our PM by holding a press meet a few days back. As a BJP MLA, I had given him a challenge, Modi Ji is coming to Hyderabad you can ask direct questions. Meanwhile, PM Modi arrived in Hyderabad but Telangana CM fell it. So you understand when tiger roars people get scared," the BJP leader said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Hyderabad to participate in various programs. He inaugurated (ICRISAT)'s Climate Change Research Facility on Plant Protection and Rapid Generation Advancement Facility and 'Statue of Equality' commemorating Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya. He also participated in the Rudra Abhishek in Hyderabad.

Telangana CM skips PM Modi reception at airport

Telangana CM KCR was conspicuously absent during Prime Minister's reception at the airport in Hyderabad on Saturday. Sources at Pragati Bhavan, KCR's official residence told PTI that the Chief Minister was not well as he is suffering from fever.

A communication from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had said that Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav will receive PM Modi. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, and Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav were among the VIPs who received Modi at the airport.

Irked over KCR's absence, Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that it was shameful on the part of Rao for playing truant to PM Modi's trip by citing lame excuses. "It is very much evident that the chief minister does not want to show his face to the Prime Minister, as the entire country was abhorring his filthy abuses hurled at the latter," he said.

"Mr KCR, Is this your culture? You claim to have read 80,000 books. Is it what you have learnt from them?" Bundi asked while stating that insulting Prime Minister amounted to insulting the nation.

Describing the 2022-23 Union Budget as a golmaal budget that disappoints farmers, common people, and workers, Rao had recently claimed that it was a betrayal against the people. He had also alleged that both Congress and BJP have failed to make the country realize its potential.