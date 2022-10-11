After Arvind Kejriwal lauded the closure of a case against Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya fact-checked this claim by the AAP supremo. On Monday, the Delhi High Court closed the proceedings against Jain under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act in consonance with a Supreme Court ruling. Jain highlighted that the amendment which came into effect in November 2016 will not be applicable in his case as the alleged Benami transactions took place between 2011 and March 31, 2016.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal opined, "The court dismissed the case against Satyendra Jain. They have forcibly put an honest man in jail for so many months. How good it would be if these people instead of doing fake cases put their time into the works of nation-building". However, Malviya pointed out that this case was different from the one in which he was incarcerated now.

Amit Malviya retorted, "Satyendar Jain has been arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and not under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Amendment Act. The two are different cases. Despite your honesty certificate, Court has found incriminating evidence against Satyendar". At present, the AAP Minister is languishing in the Tihar jail.

— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 10, 2022

Satyendar Jain's woes

In a big blow for the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the ED arrested Satyendar Jain at 6.10 pm on May 30. At that juncture, Jain held the portfolios of Home, Health, Public Works Department, Power, Water, Industries, Urban Development, Irrigation, Flood Control, Labour and Employment. The ED recorded an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against the Delhi Minister and others on August 30, 2017, based on the CBI's disproportionate assets case registered earlier. The CBI had accused him of acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017.

According to the ED, companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators. Moreover, these funds were purportedly utilised for the direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loans taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi. In April, the central agency attached property worth Rs.4.81 crore in the form of land belonging to the Delhi Minister's kin and companies. After being remanded to ED custody, he was sent to judicial remand subsequently.