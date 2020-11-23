As Kerala Govt Makes U-turn On Police Act Amendment, Here's How It Had Defended It Before

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Kerala BJP President K Surendran spoke of his plans to approach the High Court to challenge the Kerala Police Act Amendment while demanding its withdrawal, just minutes before the Kerala Government reversed the decision and announced that it won't be implementing the act. While Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier attempted to assure that the amendment will not be used to restrict media activity or against free speech, BJP had claimed that Vijayan has been using the 'draconian act' to control 'social and mainstream media'. As per the amendment, under Section 118A of the Kerala Police Act, the police was to have the power to take Suo moto cognizance or slap criminal charges on the basis of a petition of the victim on anyone who posts, publishes or circulates any defamatory content on social media.

"Left parties in Kerala itself are making such draconian laws against the principles of our constitution. Pinarayi Vijayan and company is trying to silence the opposition, media and critics through this act. So that's why we are fighting against it politically and legally which is why we have approached the High Court," said BJP's K Surendran

When asked about the further legal recourse, K Surendran said, "I think Pinarayi Vijayan has already taken a u-turn in this matter as just a few minutes ago I heard that he issued a statement saying that this matter will be taken up for discussion during the assembly session or something like that. But I am sure that they cannot go with such a law because it's anti-democratic and anti-constitutional."

As protests erupted in Kerala while criticism over the controversial amendment to the Police Act via an ordinance continued, Kerala government withdrew the implementation. While making the announcement of the amendment, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that there was a difference of opinion while adding that 'concerns were expressed by those who supported LDF and those who stood for the protection of democracy'.

Kerala Government's U-turn

Earlier, Pinarayi Vijayan has defended the amendment of the Kerala Police act claiming that it 'won't curb the freedom of press' adding that it won't be against 'impartial media' or 'free speech'. He also said that the government is responsible to ensure the 'individual liberty and dignity' while adding that the law is not against criticism.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, "The new amendment to the Kerala Police Act will not in any way be used against free speech or impartial media activity. Anyone is free to make any strong criticism within the limits of the Constitution and the legal system. In addition to media freedom, the government has a responsibility to protect the individual liberty and dignity guaranteed by the Constitution."

State Law Minister A K Balan also assured that there is no need to be concerned about the new amendment while adding that it has been made in accordance with the changing times. Balan also said that the ordinance was brought around with 'good intentions'. He also added that it does not target the freedom of the press but just intends to keep a check on cyberbullying. He further claimed that the Kerala government will take 'necessary precautions' to make sure that the law is not misused. This act was widely opposed by the citizens and Vijayan's political opponents alike.

