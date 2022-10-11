As Left Sings Praises Of North Korea & Kim Jong Un, Internet Has A Question - 'Seriously?'

The Internet exploded after the Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPIM) turned cheerleaders for The Workers' Party of Korea and Kim Jong Un on Tuesday, October 11. The Puducherry unit of the CPIM shared pictures along with a video of North Korea, which said that the country comprised 'streets of scenic beauty', 'elegant and fascinating in appearance' and contended that exteriors alone failed to show all their 'beauty'.

Talking about the Workers' Party of Korea founded 77 years ago, on October 10, 1945, the party said, "WPK is leading the construction of a powerful socialist nation to victory while resolutely overcoming unprecedented challenges in history."

In the following post, the party justified its statement, saying, "'Not just beautiful'(DPRK) has a 100% literacy rate, no homelessness, no taxes, enormous scientific and technological achievements, and complete independence from colonial/imperialist powers."

'North Korea, seriously?'

Within a day of the post being made, it garnered 238 likes and 158 quote tweets. There were also 114 comments, mostly of people curious to know 'why Noth Korea?' One user wrote, "We knew that you support China for obvious reasons. But North Korea, seriously?'. the other said, 'I would have still understood Vietnam, but North Korea? Incredible!' Others took the post as a joke and chose to laugh it off. Here are a few reactions

