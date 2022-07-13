Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala lashed out at her former confidante Edapaddi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Tuesday saying that the party's strong structure had collapsed due to the betrayal and manipulation of a few. Deeming the post of interim General Secretary created for EPS as invalid, Sasikala said that she should be made leader of the AIADMK.

A close aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Sasikala was speaking to reporters at Pudukottai amid her tour across the state to garner support for her re-entry to politics.

Speaking on the recent development in AIADMK, where join-coordinator O Paneerselvam was expelled and co-cordinator Palaniswami took charge of the party, Sasikala said, "Our AIADMK's strong structure has collapsed because of betrayal and manipulation. The AIADMK General Council was valid only till December 2016, (when Jayalalithaa died). Post that, all are just functionary meetings."

Asserting control over the party, Sasikala further said, "As long as I'm there, no one can expropriate or destroy AIADMK. I know how to unite the party."

General Council Meeting held arbitrarily with selfish motives: Sasikala

She said that the AIADMK cadres must give a fitting response to EPS for having assumed the office of interim General Secretary in violation of party rules. Sasikala also said that he does not have any authority to expel O Panneerselvam (OPS) when his own post is invalid.

"The General Council Meeting of July 11 was invalid as it was convened arbitrarily by people with selfish motives. The wish of the party cadres is that I become the General Secretary and that someone chosen by the cadres takes over the post," she said.

VK Sasikala also said that during the period of Jayalalithaa, the party's treasurer used to read out the financial statements, but in the meeting held "arbitrarily" on July 11, it was not party treasurer OPS who read out the statements. She said that this was another reason the General Council meeting was invalid.

The former AIADMK general secretary also said the people of Tamil Nadu and the cadres were pained at the sealing of the party office and that EPS will have to answer this in the days to come.