As LPG Price Increases, Mamata Dubs Inflation As 'BJP's Great Indian Loot'

As LPG cylinder's price rose by Rs 50 from May 7, TMC slammed the Centre, while Mamata Banerjee labelled inflation as 'the great Indian loot' done by the BJP. Notably, the price of the 14.2 kg domestic Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder has been hiked by Rs 50 to Rs 999.50 per cylinder. Earlier in May, in Delhi, the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder and 5 kg commercial LPG cylinder were increased by Rs 102 to 2,355.5 and Rs 655 respectively.

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said, "The way the BJP government is increasing fuel and LPG prices, it has become problematic for common people. This resulted in the price hike of everything. We condemn this increase in cost. Our party has been protesting. Other parties too should join in."

With the recent price hike, the second such revision in two months the price of domestic cylinder of cooking gas has surpassed Rs 1000 in Chennai and Kolkata, while it is Rs 999.50 in Delhi and Mumbai. The price of commercial LPG cylinder was also increased earlier this month, according to which the cost of the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder rocketed up by Rs 102.50 to Rs 2355.50.

"The government is bankrupt and has taken 17 lakh crore from the public in the past two years from fuel price hikes", alleged Sukhendu Sekhar Ray.

'Fuel price rise is BJP's great Indian loot': Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed the central government's action to successively rise fuel prices as 'tormenting' the Indian masses by "repeatedly increasing the price" of fuel and commodities. She stated that BJP is conducting "the great Indian loot" while the media is a mute spectator.

Taking to Twitter, Mamata Banerjee wrote, "The Union government must immediately STOP TORMENTING the people of India! By repeatedly increasing #fuel prices, #LPG prices & prices of #essentialcommodities, @BJP4India is actually conducting a #GreatIndianLoot. PEOPLE ARE BEING FOOLED. Sad to see the Media SILENT & BLIND."

Domestic LPG prices: April Vs May

City April May Mumbai ₹ 949.50 ₹ 999.50 New Delhi ₹ 949.50 ₹ 999.50 Chennai ₹ 965.50 ₹ 1,015.50 Bengaluru 952.50 ₹ 1,002.50 Kolkata ₹ 976 ₹ 1,026

(As on May 7, 2022)



