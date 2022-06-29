As Maharashtra Heads For Floor Test, Eknath Shinde-camp MLAs Depart From Assam's Guwahati

After a 7-day stay at Assam's Guwahati, rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, finally vacated the Raddison Blu Hotel on Wednesday. The MLAs with their briefcases boarded a bus outside the hotel, which will directly take them to the Airport. The destination to which they would take a flight is still not clear. Sources say that they would land in Goa, and from there, would go to Maharashtra, on the day of the floor test.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sent a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, asking him to face a floor test and prove the majority by convening a special session of the state legislature on June 30. As per the letter, the floor test must start at 11 am and conclude by 5 pm.

The Maharashtra Governor in his letter wrote, “After having carefully gone through all the material available before me including the reports in electronic and print media. I am of the opinion that a floor test for proving the majority of the chief minister is imperative to ensure that the government continues to function with the confidence of the House.”

The development comes after an email was sent by Governor Koshiyari from 7 independent MLAs. Also, the Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadanavis personally visited him, submitted a letter stating that the Chief Minister has lost his Majority in the Vidhan Sabha and requested a floor test.

Uddhav government approaches Supreme Court

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government moved the Supreme Court against Maharashtra Governors’ letter mandating the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation to face a floor test on June 30. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi for the Thackeray camp made an oral mention for an urgent hearing at 5 pm or 6 pm against the Maharashtra Assembly floor test tomorrow at 11 am. Singhvi says the suddenness of the floor test notice deserves an urgent hearing today itself.