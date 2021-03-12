As Mamata Banerjee Remains Hospitalised, TMC MP Saugata Roy Suspects BJP Involvement

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Saugata Roy on Friday cast aspersions on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's injuries on her left leg and waist after being allegedly attacked by a 'few unknown persons' during her Nandigram campaign.

Roy said, "BJP leaders including Dilip Ghosh already said that 'Didi ko Nandigram mein sabak sikhayenge' and see what happened with Didi in Nandigram. Even Modi ji had said 'we will teach a lesson to didi'. When Mamata didi was in her car, 3-4 people pushed her. Election Commission (EC) will investigate the matter." READ | Mamata Banerjee responding well to treatment, says medical team; to examine CM on March 12

WB CM hospitalised

Earlier on Friday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar called on the CM to enquire about Mamata Banerjee's health as she remained hospitalized. Meanwhile, the TMC has postponed the party manifesto launch that was to take place on Thursday, in wake of the alleged attack on the Chief Minister. At the moment, Banerjee's leg is in a cast, and while her condition is stable, the doctors say she's suffered bone injuries. On Thursday, TMC Education Minister Partha Chatterjee held the EC responsible for the lapse in security rather than the West Bengal police.

The EC has a sought a report from the Bengal secretary by Friday, as some politicians condemn the attack while some have termed it 'political drama'. Some eyewitnesses have refuted Mamata's claims, stating that she was injured as the car door hit a poster and that 'no one pushed her'.

Mamata allegedly attacked

On Wednesday, hours after filing her nomination from Nandigram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee abruptly left her on-ground campaign claiming that she was attacked and sustained a leg injury. CM Mamata Banerjee has alleged that she was attacked by 4-5 people while she was returning after performing prayers in a temple at Barulia Bazar in Nandigram, adding that no security official was present when she was attacked. She alleged that 4-5 people pushed her into her car and closed the door on her foot, leading to her injury. Doctors stated that the CM has suffered severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in the right shoulder, forearm, and neck and is currently being monitored at Kolkata's SSKM institute.