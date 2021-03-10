As Mamata Files Bengal poll Nomination, Suvendu Adhikari Calls Her 'outsider' In Nandigram

Ahead of filing his nomination in Nandigram, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday addressed the public after inaugurating his electoral office in the constituency. Taking a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister and his election opponent Mamata Banerjee, the BJP leader branded her as an 'outsider' in Nandigram. Speaking further, Suvendu Adhikari said that the people who were duped by chit fund companies in the state would get back their money if his party is voted to power.

Suvendu takes a jibe at CM Mamata

Stating that the chit fund scam happened because of the ruling TMC government, Suvendu said that the TMC leaders "looted public money". Accusing TMC supremo of trying to divide communities on the basis of religious lines, he slammed the Chief Minister for "incorrectly" reciting the "Chandipath" (holy text) on Tuesday.

The BJP leader said, "She (Banerjee) is an outsider in Nandigram. She does not even cast her vote here. I am not only the ''bhoomiputra'' (son of the soil of Nandigram), but also a regular voter of the area. I have been with the people of this place for several years unlike Banerjee, who comes here only during polls." READ | Bengal guv calls for tech overhaul of city's fire services

It is important to note here that Suvendu Adhikari will be filing his nomination from Nandigram on March 12 and he will be accompanied by Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Dharmendra Pradhan and Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty. On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday filed her nomination for the same constituency at Haldia on Wednesday.

West Bengal polls

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. On the other hand, the BJP won 18 out of 42 parliamentary seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party has kickstarted a fierce campaign as it aims to unseat the TMC government. Both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda exuded confidence in the party winning more than 200 seats in the Assembly polls. The Congress-Left-ISF alliance is also in the poll fray while AIMIM too has announced its intention to make its political debut in the state.

Announcing the dates of the Assembly polls on February 26, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora mentioned that 18.68 crore persons will decide the fate of 824 seats in the aforesaid 4 States and one Union Territory at 2.7 lakh polling stations. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. As per the phases, the polling in the state will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.