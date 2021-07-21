As Mamata Sounds 2024 Poll Bugle, BJP Reminds Of Nandigram & Advises Her To Focus On WB

As Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee has been planning to foray into national politics, BJP's Amit Malviya has given a piece of advice to the TMC chief. Reminding the West Bengal CM of the post-poll violence in her state, the BJP IT head asked her to focus on West Bengal instead of a pan-India foray. Amit Malviya also reminded Mamata Banerjee of her personal defeat in Nandigram against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

"Post-poll violence in West Bengal is at its peak. Many have suffered due to it. She should first focus on Bengal before stepping elsewhere. She shouldn't be looking out of her state and tackle the problems there. She has also forgotten that she lost her own seat in West Bengal," Amit Malviya said.

Moreover, Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of opposition in West Bengal, and the one who defeated Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, has said that the post-poll violence in West Bengal is state-sponsored and instigated by Mamata Banerjee and her Government.

"Whatever violence is prevailing in the state has been instigated by Mamata Banerjee and her Government. Even before the West Bengal election, she had threatened that the central paramilitary forces will be gone after the elections. After that original Khela Hobe will happen and she actually did it. She killed the people, raped women, thousands have been injured and displaced," Suvendu Adhikari said while speaking with ANI on Wednesday.

These statements by the BJP leaders have come in the backdrop of Mamata Banerjee sounding the poll bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections as she hit out at the BJP-led NDA Government over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Pegasus snoop gate.

NHRC Report reveals 'appalling apathy of State Government'

BJP on Wednesday staged a protest against the ruling TMC at Rajghat in Kolkata over the massive political violence including vandalism and looting, threats, assault, sexual assaults and gang rapes, ransom demand, land-grabbing and forced closure of businesses.

The Calcutta High Court ordered NHRC probe has revealed that the post-poll violence in Bengal was a manifestation of 'law of ruler' instead of 'rule of law', indicating that the violence was state-sponsored.

"Spatio-temporal expanse of violent incidents in Bengal reflects appalling apathy of the State Government towards the plight of the victims," NHRC Panel mentioned in its report to Calcutta High Court.

NHRC Team member Atif Rasheed had also slammed the West Bengal Police and said that the people are scared to even report the incidents of violence to Police and that the Police is threatening the victims to not file complaints against the post-poll violence.

The West Bengal Government has accused the NHRC of partisan behaviour and accused them of leaking the NHRC report. Although the NHRC had dismissed the allegations of the State government, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday asserted that the NHRC final report was made a public document due to a judicial order.