As Mamata Trails Suvendu In Early Trends, Tom Vadakkan Says, 'BJP Has Made Inroads In WB'

As the counting of votes for West Bengal Assembly elections is currently underway, BJP leader and spokesperson Tom Vadakkan exclusively spoke to Republic Media Network on Sunday. When asked to comment on the close fight between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC), Tom Vadakkan said, "When you have the Chief Minister, who is leading from the front and facing the kind of music Suvendu Adhikari is chartering for her, it is a clear indication of the mood of the poll-bound state."

Tom Vadakkan speaks to Republic TV on Bengal election results

Tom Vaddan while speaking to Republic TV said, "Whoever was TMC's political advisor has got it all wrong. The point here is that one needs to understand that Bengal is not only Bengal's, but of the whole of India. All people are welcomed here."

This statement by the BJP leader came after BJP's stalwart Suvendu Adhikari took the lead in the Nandigram constituency by 8000 votes. Stating that the reality is that BJP has hugely entered the state of West Bengal, Vadakkan said, ''As per the reports received by our party's karyakartas, the saffron party has successfully made inroads in the state.'' The senior leader further added. "As the karyakartas are on the ground witnessing each and everything, we take their reports very seriously.''

TMC doubles lead over BJP, as per EC trends

West Bengal poll battle

The saffron party is gearing for a tough battle in Bengal - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while not fielding a CM face yet. With over 65,000 booth committees and 14,000 Shakti Kendra constituted, the BJP has appointed five veterans as central observers - with the final call to be taken by Amit Shah. BJP has also seen an inrush of disgruntled TMC leaders like - Suvendu Adhikari and his two brothers, Rajib Banerjee, Jitendra Tiwari, Vaishali Dalmiya, Dinesh Tiwari and recently Mithun Chakraborty. BJP has promised 33% reservation for women on state govt jobs, PM-KISAN arrear of Rs 18,000 for 75 lakh farmers, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, free education to women and implementing CAA in its manifesto as it eyes to forms its first government in Bengal.

TMC, on the other hand, has pushed Mamata Banerjee's 'Bengal's daughter' image, daring the BJP with its catch slogan 'Khela Hobe!' (Game is on). Taking up BJP's challenge, Mamata has filed her nomination from Nandigram, setting up a high-voltage battle against her former aide - Suvendu Adhikari. Mamata, who recently suffered an injury which she has blamed on BJP, has vowed to conduct her campaign on a wheelchair with the BJP calling it 'sympathy politics'. TMC has also promised 10 lakhs new MSMEs, Rs 1000 pensions for widows, free ration delivery, Rs 1.06 Crore for Economic support in its manifesto, as Mamata aims to defend her turf from a rising BJP.

The Congress-Left-ISF completed its seat-sharing pact, with Congress grabbing 92 seats, Left 165 seats and ISF 37 seats. In spite of ISF eyeing the high-stakes Nandigram seat which will see Mamata Banerjee taken on former aide Suvendu Adhikari, the Left Front will contest from that seat. Siddiqui, who has also held talks with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, has stated that he will not field candidates where AIMIM is contesting. While Congress has allied with the Left in its bid to end Mamata Banerjee's 10-year term and fight an emerging BJP in Bengal, Congress is the prime opponent against the Left government in Kerala.

