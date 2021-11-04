As Modi Govt Reduces Excise Duty On Fuel, BSP Demands 'no Price Hike In Future'

Sudhindra Bhadoria, a spokesperson for the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), said on Thursday that the Modi-led government should ensure the people that there will be no further fuel price hikes in a veiled attack on the Centre's plan to reduce excise duty to bring down retail rates of petrol.

Bhadoria told news agency ANI, "Reducing the excise duty by ₹5 and by ₹10 on Petrol diesel is not enough. We demand that Modi government should assure the nation that no price hike of petroleum products in future."

He claimed that the common man is "frustrated" by the country's ever-increasing fuel prices.

"Petrol and diesel prices have been increasing continuously since the last 7 years of Modi Ji's government. The Common man is frustrated and upset due to the price hike. I would like to say that this time it has reduced the price of petrol and diesel by ₹ 5 and by ₹ 10 even when petrol and diesel have crossed above 100 and the price of the gas cylinder has crossed ₹ 1,000. Such steps by the Centre is unacceptable in nature," he added.

The central government decreased the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively, on Wednesday, with the changes taking effect from Thursday, November 5. Despite record-high fuel prices, this is the first reduction in central excise duties in over three years.

The Finance Ministry announced a Rs. 5 cut in excise duty on petrol and Rs. 10 reduction in excise duty on diesel on Wednesday. The Finance Ministry also encouraged state governments to "commensurately decrease" VAT on gasoline and diesel to help customers.

Following this, state administrations led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Goa, Assam, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Karnataka reduced VAT on the two petroleum products.

The government said, "The Indian farmers have, through their hard work, kept the economic growth momentum going even during the lockdown phase and the massive reduction in excise on diesel will come as a boost to the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season. States are also urged to commensurately reduce VAT on Petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers."

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI/ANI