Gripped by an internal exodus, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that the party could mull its exit from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. Threatening the rebel MLAs lodged in Guwahati, Raut stated that the Eknath Shinde brigade was committing a 'big mistake' by running off to another state. However, he conceded that if the MLAs return and have a face to face communication with them, the party may mull exiting MVA.

"We are in communication with the rebel MLAs. At the same time, the legal battle will also continue. They have committed a big mistake. Their membership is in danger. They want Shiv Sena to leave the MVA... all this is just an excuse. The same can be said by them to our face. Why did you run to another state? BJP has captured them and is threatening them with ED and CBI. The letter was written under duress. What will happen at most? Our power will go. We will get power again," said Sanjay Raut.

On their demand to exit the MVA he said, "Let them come, sit in front of us and talk. Do they have the guts? We will listen to them or if there is a consensus in party."

#LIVE | What will happen the most? We will lose power, but it will come back: Sanjay Raut challenges rebels.



Watch here-https://t.co/lg6igkNMxC… pic.twitter.com/Qmpr6aEAqF — Republic (@republic) June 23, 2022

Eknath Shinde Showcases Strength

Meanwhile, rebel Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde along with 42 MLAs showcased the strength and released the first group photograph from the Guwahati hotel. In the video, all the MLAs were seen sitting together and raising slogans of "Shinde Saab Tum Aage Badho, Hum Tumhare Saath Hain." (Shinde sir you move forward, we stand with you).

Eknath Shinde also released a letter penned by a rebel laying bare the angst of Shiv Sena MLAs against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. In the letter, Sanjay Shirsat- a three-time Sena legislator from Aurangabad West at the Thackerays' outreach to the public while leaving the CM's official residence 'Varsha'. Complaining that party MLAs were perenially denied entry into 'Varsha', he alleged that they were humiliated by the unelected associates of the CM.

Explaining the support of rebels for Shinde, Shirsat stressed, "In this difficult period, Eknath Shinde who preserved the Hindutva of Balasaheb Thackeray and Dharmaveer Anand Dighe gave us a great deal of support. We are with Eknath Shinde in the hope that the doors of his home would continue to be open for us in every difficult situation. Whatever you said yesterday, whatever happened was very emotional. But we didn't get answers to our main questions. That's why I had to write this emotional letter to convey our thoughts to you."

Out of 42 rebels from Maharashtra seen together at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati-- 35 are from Shiv Sena, and 7 Independent MLAs. It is pertinent to note that this has caused massive trouble for Uddhav Thackeray's government as only 13 loyalist MLAs are currently present in Matoshree. The rebel camp needs to cross the 37 mark to evade disqualification.