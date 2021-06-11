As Mukul Roy Rejoins TMC, Bengal BJP Dubs Him 'Mir Jafar, Mamata's Spy' & Threatens Action

The face of Bengal's politics has yet again taken a new turn as National Vice-President of BJP Mukul Roy who was also a former member of TMC has rejoined Trinamool Congress along with his son Subhranshu Roy. Right after the development, Jay Prakash Majumdar of Bengal BJP addressed a press briefing and highlighted the failures of the West Bengal Administration under Mamata Banerjee's leadership.

TMC has failed in its administrative duties, claims Jay Prakash Majumdar

Following Mukul Roy's departure from BJP to rejoin TMC, Jay Prakash Majumdar addressed a press briefing where he claimed that Mamata Banerjee has failed as the Chief Minister. He stated that the West Bengal Police has not taken proper actions in the cases filed by BJP karyakartas and members across the state. He informed that over 2,000 false cases were filed against BJP karyakartas, some of them received bail, however, there are still 350 BJP karyakartas locked in jails.

The post-poll violence made 30,000 karyakartas along with BJP supporters homeless, out of which 18,000 have yet not returned home due to the ill-administration of the state, he claimed. Majumdar also noted that 40 BJP karyakartas lost their lives at the hands of TMC goons during the post-poll election violence. Even though the state administration has been asked by the Calcutta High Court to control the law and order situation, it has failed, and Bengal today is making headlines for violence, stated Majumdar.

With regards to Mukul Roy and Mamata Banerjee's assurance that more BJP leaders will return to TMC, state BJP General Secretary Sayantan Bose informed that BJP will act accordingly and set up a disciplinary committee that will take action against the leaders who are leaving and going against the party. Bose noted the committee which was set up last year but has not been put to action, however, it is never too late. He also informed that the final decision on the committee will be taken up by state party president Dilip Ghosh.

BJP Leaders on Mukul Roy's decision

Citing the advancement in Bengal's politics, Saumitra Khan joined Republic over a live call and stated that Mukul Roy is a 'criminal like Mir Jafar and nothing like Chanakya'. He reiterated his dedication to BJP and stated that they have only one leader - that is Narendra Modi, and under his guidance BJP will continue its fight in Bengal. When asked about the possibilities of other BJP members joining TMC, Khan said that he does not have any idea but if people like Mukul Roy want to leave they can.

The BJP MP from Barrackpore Constituency, Arjun Singh, also commented on Mukul Roy's decision to part ways with BJP and rejoin TMC. Singh sarcastically called Mukul Roy 'TMC's Good Boy', and said that all the cases filed against Roy by TMC would be now taken back as he has rejoined the party. Singh further accused Mukul Roy for acting as TMC's spy and asserted that Roy used to give internal information of BJP to Mamata Banerjee.

Arjun Singh also said, "Opportunists work like this; Abhishek Banerjee earlier threw him out of his house. He came to BJP, went to TMC. He won for the first time on the BJP symbol. If he had to leave he should have done that after resigning. His respect then would have been intact. Today he is using central security and now he joined TMC", he added. "Mukul Roy has never been a mass leader, no one trusts him. He has always been an opportunist leader. He was also involved in massive corruption. BJP will not be affected by few opportunists leaving."

Khagen Murmu, another BJP MP from the Malda North constituency, also reacted to Mukul Roy's decision and said, "Mukul Roy had left TMC and joined BJP before me. He played a good role in our party's organizational work with proper respect. Today I got to know that he returned to TMC. It is totally his matter. It will never impact our party. "

