As Nagaland Set For Assembly Polls On Feb 27, Take A Look At Key Issues Dominating State

As the northeastern state of Nagaland is all set to go to Assembly polls on Monday, February 27, there are still many issues that remain under prime focus in the state and might affect the results.

Ahead of the upcoming polls in Nagaland and Meghalaya, the Janajati Dharma-Sanksriti Suraksha Mancha’s (JDSSM) Assam chapter have put forward a demand to delist from the Scheduled Tribes those who have converted to other faiths.

Making it an election issue in the poll-bound states, the JDSSM has accused the ruling BJP and its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) of remaining silent on the issue. However, it is important to note that the BJP has opposed the demand.

ENPO calls for boycott of polls

Reiterating its demand of a separate state — ‘Frontier Nagaland’, the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) had called for the boycott of the polls until its demands are met by the Centre. According to ENPO, the ‘Frontier Nagaland’ will comprise of six districts of eastern Nagaland, i.e., Tuensang, Mon, Shamator, Kiphire, Noklak and Longleng.

The demand had raised concerns over the uninterrupted and smooth conduct of Assembly polls in nearly 20 constituencies.

The call for a poll boycott was withdrawn by the Naga tribal organisation after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 2 assured that an agreement will be signed with the ENPO after the elections.

The AFSPA issue

While the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) was removed from several districts of Assam, Manipur and Nagaland in March 2022 following Home Ministry’s order, the Centre in October last year decided to extend AFSPA in parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland for another six months.

“Nine districts and 16 police stations in four districts of Nagaland were being declared as ‘disturbed areas’ after a review of the law and order situation in the state,” the Home Ministry had said in a notification.

Notably, AFSPA has been in force in the whole of Nagaland since 1995.