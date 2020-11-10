As NDA Leads, Manoj Tiwari Says Congress Affected RJD's Performance In Bihar Elections

As the Election Commission of India’s trends showed a clear lead for NDA in Bihar assembly results, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari counted the shortcomings of the Opposition alliance on Tuesday. While commending RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for focusing on the youths in the election campaign which helped the party gain a considerable number of seats, he said, however, it should not have formed an alliance with Congress.

Manoj Tiwari said, Tejashwi, who is the CM face for Mahagathbandhan, should not have meddled with the Gandhis, who create 'anarchy and emergency-like situations'.

“I applaud Tejashwi’s stance during this election. He focused on the youth and managed to garner support. But why did he join hands with a fake man like Rahul Gandhi? He should stay away from those who incite anarchy after gaining power and create emergency-like situations,” the BJP leader told Republic TV. “If you meddle with a party like Congress, the remaining hope left in your party also crumbles,” Tiwari said, referring to RJD.

Trends indicate BJP set to emerge as single-largest party

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has crossed halfway mark as per the Election Commission of India's (ECI) latest trends for all 243 seats at 12:15 pm--NDA is leading on 127 seats - BJP 73, JDU 47 and Vikassheel Insaan Party 7. The BJP is marching ahead as per the early trends, having an upper hand over JDU. While Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 100 seats - RJD 61, Congress 20, Left 19. BSP is leading on one, AIMIM on three, LJP on five, and independents on seven.

Counting of votes in Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday at 55 counting centres across 38 districts of the State. The voting across 243-assembly constituencies in Bihar was held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7 to decide the fate of 3,755 candidates. Over 7,29,27,396 electors were eligible to vote in Bihar polls and the voter turnout was at 57.05 per cent, which was 0.39 per cent higher compared to 56.66 per cent in 2015 elections.

