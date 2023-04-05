As Neta Card Flops For Opposition, BJP Says SC Ruling A 'stamp On PM Modi Govt's Honesty'

After the massive setback for the 14 opposition political parties, including Congress, in the Supreme Court on their plea alleging that the central government is weaponising the central probe agencies against the opposition leaders, the BJP has come down heavily on leaders of these political parties saying that the SC judgment has put a stamp on the honest conduct of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and central probe agencies against the crackdown on corruption.

The BJP has termed the Apex Court ruling as a reality check given to the opposition over the issue of corruption.

'Opposition should answer why they had to withdraw their plea': BJP

Addressing a press briefing, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, “These opposition leaders don’t go to the court to get the cases quashed booked against them, since, during the process when the truth will come up, their case will not get revoked. So, the 14 political parties went to the Supreme Court together including which includes corrupt parties like the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), whose some of leaders are on bail along with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Uddhav Thackeray’s party, CPI, Samajwadi Party, DMK, Janata Dal United among others.”

“The bench of the Supreme Court headed by the Chief Justice of India made a judgment, which is a matter of great pride for the whole nation that there is such a strong democracy in the country. The SC said that even if you are a politician, you haven’t been provided any special privilege of having separate law in the constitution. Everyone is equal when it comes to law and law is equal for each individual and that is why we cannot entertain your plea,” Bhatia said quoting the SC bench's remark.

He said that the top court rejected the plea saying that it cannot issue any such direction to make an entirely new category, which will ensure a separate rule for common citizens and separate rule for politicians.

#LIVE | Today Supreme Court's judgement has made one thing very clear that no one is above the law in this country: Gaurav Bhatia of BJP takes on opposition after top court dismisses the plea.#GauravBhatia #BJP #CBI #ED #SC pic.twitter.com/BslD2g9DvY — Republic (@republic) April 5, 2023

The BJP spokesperson referred to the remark made by the Apex Court during the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre saying that the SC had said then that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is a parrot of a cage.

He said, “Today as the SC rejected the opposition’s plea, it in itself proved that whatever these prima facie corrupt leaders cry of is not true and that probe agencies like CBI and ED are working lawfully under the power conferred to them by the constitution.”

Gaurav Bhatia added, “On one hand we have our honest Prime Minister, who says that VVIP culture should not prevail and all the citizens in this country are equal and on other hand these opposition leaders think that they are above the constitution, above the common people, above the law, and court and they should be treated separately. So the top court has today made it clear to them that they are also equal in front of the law.”

“Additionally, if any corrupt person or politician have this misconception in their mind that they will escape the law after committing corruption, then they should know that this is not happening when there is PM Modi-led government at the Centre and central probe agencies are doing their work on the line of zero-tolerance policy against corruption,” asserted the BJP leader, adding that it is a matter of great pride for the country that the way probe agencies and government was being targeted and severe allegations were being made, the SC judgment has put a stamp on the honest work done by the govt and the agencies.

Bhatia said, “Every Indian is today asking these opposition parties that you were shouting at the peak of your voice on different platforms, but when you were given a chance to put your point before the law, why you had to withdraw your plea. The Congress, the AAP, and all the other political parties involved should definitely answer this question.”

He added that truth is very powerful and it always prevails. "You can be more in numbers but you don’t have the strength to stop the crackdown against corruption initiated by the PM Modi government and probe agencies."