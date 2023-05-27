As New Parliament Inauguration Row Grows, Here's A Look At Boycotting Parties & Attendees

Quick links:
The inauguration of the newly-constructed Parliament building is all set to be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 but the controversy around it doesn’t seem to die down. The opposition parties which have called for a boycott of the event are not budging from their stance even after being repeatedly urged by the BJP. While the saffron party is advocating that the new Parliament is not of a single party but it is the nation’s Parliament, several other parties have come across and extended their support to the Union Government for the event. On the other hand, the boycotting parties have cited that the reason for the boycott is the alleged sidelining of President of India, Droupadi Murmu.
"Completely sidelining President Droupadi Murmu ji on the occasion of the inauguration of the new Parliament House is not only an insult to Her Excellency but also a direct attack on democracy," the Congress said in a tweet.
|S. No.
|Non-Attending Party Name
|President
|1.
|Indian National Congress (INC)
|Mallikarjun Kharge
|2.
|Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)
|MK Stalin
|3.
|Janata Dal (United)
|Lalan Singh
|4.
|Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)
|Sharad Pawar
|5.
|Samajwadi Party (SP)
|Akhilesh Yadav
|6.
|Kerala Congress (M)
|Jose K Mani
|7.
|Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
|Arvind Kejriwal
|8.
|Shiv Sena (UBT)
|Uddhav Thackeray
|9.
|Trinamool Congress (TMC)
|Mamata Banerjee
|10.
|Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)
|Lalu Prasad Yadav
|11.
|Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|Tapan Kumar Sen
|12.
|Communist Party of India (CPI)
|D Raja
|13.
|Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP)
|Manoj Bhattacharya
|14.
|Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)
|Jayant Singh
|15.
|Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)
|Shibu Soren
|16.
|Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK)
|Mr. Vaiko
|17.
|National Conference (NC)
|Farooq Abdullah
|18.
|Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)
|Thol. Thirumavalan
|19.
|Muslim League
|-
|20.
|All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)
|Asaduddin Owaisi
There has been no formal declaration from K Chandrashekar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), but the party's MPs will also reportedly skip the event.
The parties which have called for a boycott have also issued a joint statement which stated, "When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from Parliament, we find no value in a new building. We announce our collective decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building."
|S. No.
|Attending Party Name
|President
|1.
|Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
|JP Nadda
|2.
|Shiv Sena
|Eknath Shinde
|3.
|National People's Party (NPP)
|Conrad Sangma
|4.
|Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)
|
Prem Singh Tamang
|5.
|Republican Party of India (RPI)
|
Ramdas Athawale
|6.
|All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)
|
Edappadi K. Palaniswami
|7.
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)
|
Chingwang Konyak
|8.
|Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP)
|
Pashupati Kumar Paras
|9.
|Tamil Maanila Congress
|
G.K Vasan
|10.
|All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU)
|
Sudesh Mahto
|11.
|Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP)
|
Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy
|12.
|Telugu Desam Party(TDP)
|
N. Chandrababu Naidu
|13.
|Apna Dal (Soneylal)
|
Anupriya Patel
|14.
|Biju Janata Dal (BJD)
|
Naveen Patnaik
|15.
|Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)
|
Sukhbir Singh Badal
|16.
|Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)
|Mayawati
|17.
|Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)
|Chirag Kumar Paswan
|18.
|Mizo National Front (MNF)
|
Zoramthanga
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently shared a video with glimpses of the newly-contructed Parliament urging the people to share their own videos with the hashtag #MyParliamentMyPride, as he wrote, "The new Parliament building will make every Indian proud. This video offers a glimpse of this iconic building. I have a special request- share this video with your own voice-over, which conveys your thoughts. I will re-Tweet some of them. Don’t forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride."
The new Parliament building will make every Indian proud. This video offers a glimpse of this iconic building. I have a special request- share this video with your own voice-over, which conveys your thoughts. I will re-Tweet some of them. Don’t forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride. pic.twitter.com/yEt4F38e8E— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2023
