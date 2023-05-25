As New Parliament Row Intensifies, British-era Documents From 1927 Expose Congress

The Congress party along with 18 other major opposition parties have boycotted the inauguration of the new parliament building which is scheduled to take place on May 28. The opposition argues that instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu should do the honours as it is the President who makes the Parliament along with the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) and House of the People (Lok Sabha).

Hitting back at Congress, the BJP reminded of many official buildings that were inaugurated by leaders of the Gandhi family and other politicians without inviting the President or the Governor of the state. On the argument of the President being the ideal candidate for the inauguration, a ceremony in 1927 when the old 'Sansad' was inaugurated by the Viceroy of India exposes the side not being talked about by the Congress.

The old parliament building was inaugurated by Viceroy Lord Irwin on January 18, 1927, and leaders of several political parties such as Congress, Swaraj Party and other independent ones were invited and leaders such as Motilal Nehru attended it. In addition to the politicians, rulers of the princely states also attended the inauguration ceremony as guests.

The British-era documents accessed by Republic prove that the Viceroy, who represented the King of the UK, was the one who inaugurated the parliament building and Congress members joined for the celebrations. Notably, the Viceroy was not the UK head of state but the head of the government, yet this got the support of Congress.

'Soul of democracy sucked out': Opposition

The opposition parties issued a joint statement on Wednesday explaining why they decided to boycott the inauguration ceremony. "Despite our belief that the government is threatening democracy, and our disapproval of the autocratic manner in which the new Parliament was built, we were open to sinking our differences and marking this occasion," the statement read.

"Parliament cannot function without the president. Yet, the prime minister has decided to inaugurate the new Parliament building without her. This undignified act insults the high office of the President and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution. It undermines the spirit of inclusion which saw the nation celebrate its first woman Adivasi President," it further read.