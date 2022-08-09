After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) officially walked out of NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 9 said that it is the JDU's internal matter, even as party leaders in Patna, including the CM himself, are putting the onus of this break on the saffron party.

Reacting to this major development, Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “It is JD(U)’s internal matter.. we don’t have anything to say in it.”

Meanwhile, CM Nitish Kumar told his party MLAs in a meeting that they have been humiliated by the BJP and this is the reason why they are parting ways. The CM said, "BJP humiliated us , BJP tried to break JD(U) at the behest of RCP, we are parting ways with BJP. I am going to resign as CM."

Sources informed that many JD(U) MLAs and MLCs told CM Nitish Kumar in the meeting that their present alliance is trying to weaken them since 2020. Without naming Chirag Paswan, they said he was one such example, and also added they if they're not alert now, it won't be good for the party.

Nitish Kumar to meet Bihar Governor

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to meet Governor Phagu Chauhan later in the day, sources said. CM Nitish has split with ally BJP for a second time in eight years and embrace support from the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan to continue in office, even though no official announcements have been made as yet. The meeting with Governor Chauhan is scheduled for 4 pm, said sources.



A meeting of the RJD-led Grand Alliance, comprising the Left and the Congress, also took place at Rabri Devi's residence, across the street from the Chief Minister's residence where all the MLAs are said to have signed a letter of support to Kumar. Leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav is likely to visit the CM's residence to hand over the letter of support any time.

(With PTI Inputs)

Image: Twitter