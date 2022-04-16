As Opposition Jointly Appeals For Peace, Anurag Thakur Asks 'Why No Action In Rajasthan?'

Amid reports of violence in New Delhi on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and the joint appeal by the Opposition parties to maintain peace and order, Union Minister Anurag Thakur has lashed out at the opposition questioning why these leaders were silent during the incidents of clashes in Rajasthan, West Bengal and Maharashtra. He also specifically took a dig at Sonia Gandhi and raised doubts on the absence of any action against the troublemakers in the recent violence in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

Rejecting the allegations levelled against the central Government in the joint letter by the opposition, Anurag Thakur said, "These allegations are baseless. Opposition parties are sowing the seed of hatred in the country, this is not acceptable. Sonia Gandhi should look at violence cases in Rajasthan and how their government has failed to take action against the rioters. Where were these leaders when violence took place in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and West Bengal? In the last year, more than 60 such incidents took place in Rajasthan."

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also hit out at the leaders undersigned in the joint appeal of peace from the opposition and said that the appeal is as fake as their intentions. He raised the issue as to why the main conspirator in the Karauli violence is still at large 14 days after the incident. Congress is ruling in Rajasthan, which has failed to take any action, whereas in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, the rioters have been penalised. "It is very sad that even though you are in the opposition, you still do the work of inciting fire," Gaurav Bhatia said.

Joint letter of peace by Opposition parties

In light of clashes in different parts of the country on the occasion of Ram Navami, the Opposition on Saturday issued a joint appeal to the people of the country. "We strongly condemn the recent outburst of communal violence witnessed across several states in the country. We are deeply concerned, as reports indicate that there is a sinister pattern in the areas where these incidents have occurred. Incendiary hate speeches preceded the aggressive armed religious procession unleashing communal violence, the opposition stated in the appeal, adding that the social media platforms are being misused by official patronage."

The undersigned leaders also took a swipe at the PM's silence and claimed that the privately armed mobs are operating under official patronage.

