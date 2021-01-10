As Pakistan Diplomat Concedes India Killed 300 Terrorists At Balakot, BJP Slams Congress

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson and Supreme Court advocate Nalin Kohli on Sunday highlighted that Pakistan has now clearly conceded the casualties which befell the terrorists in India's Balakot strike in February 2019, and slammed the Congress for demanding proof of the same. Speaking further, Kohli said, "Now I hope there is no doubt left as Pakistan's former diplomat Agha Hilaly has already admitted the same. Congress always refused to accept the Indian government. They were constantly demanding proof," he added.

This statement by Nalin Kohli comes after former Pakistani diplomat Agha Hilaly openly admitted that India's Balakot airstrike in 2019 had neutralized 300 terrorists in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa district. Leaving Imran Khan-led Pakistan government red-faced amidst its refusal to acknowledge the presence of terrorists killed at the JeM base, the former Pakistani diplomat while speaking during a debate on a Pakistani Urdu channel blamed India for conducting 'an act of war' after its airstrike killed 'at least 300' on Pakistani soil.

Pakistan admits casualties happened in 2019 Balakot strike

Former Pak Diplomat Zafar admitted On Tv that in Balakot airstrike 300+ Terr0rists kiIIed and response of Pakistan was weak.pic.twitter.com/EKYGGuC9dS — Maverick Bharat (@Mave_Intel) January 9, 2021

"India crossed the international border and did an act of war in which at least 300 were reported dead. Our target was different from theirs. We targeted their high command. That was our legitimate target because they are men of the military. We subconsciously accepted that a surgical strike -- a limited action -- did not result in any casualty. Now we have subconsciously told them that, whatever they will do, we'll do only that much and won't escalate," said Agha Hilaly.

Balakot Air Strike

Days after the Pulwama terror attack that shook our nation, India on February 26, 2019, pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) biggest training camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province at Balakot in Pakistan by carrying out coordinated airstrikes. In a pinpointed and swift airstrike that lasted less than two minutes, officials stated that the IAF targeted 350 terrorists and trainers.

The "preemptive and non-military" action by India came days after the Pulwama terror attack where India lost 40 CRPF jawans to a Pakistan-sponsored attack on Indian soil. Addressing the attacks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said 'those responsible will pay a very heavy price' and 'security forces will be given a free hand to deal with terrorists.' The coordinated and lethal Balakot strike sent Pakistan into denial mode, with Imran Khan's government taking foreign reporters to unrelated locations to claim that nothing but 'trees' were destroyed, and this line of argument was echoed in India by Opposition leaders such as Navjot Singh Sidhu. Republic had been the first to access before-after visuals of the Balakot terrorist training facility which clearly showed how India's SPICE missiles had found their mark.

