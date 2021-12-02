As Param Bir Singh Is Likely To Face Suspension, BJP Slams MVA Govt Over 'delayed' Move

Even as the Maharashtra government is likely to suspend Param Bir Singh, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar alleged that Shiv Sena had struck a deal with the ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner. In a statement released on Thursday, the legislator took umbrage at the MVA regime's delay in taking action against Singh. According to him, the Sena did not want him not to implicate one of its MLAs who is currently a Minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. Singh had come under fire for making extortion charges against ex-state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a letter addressed to the CM on March 20.

BJP leader Atul Bhatkhalkar remarked, "It is utterly surprising that the state government took so many months to suspend Param Bir Singh. My question to the CM of Maharashtra is why he took 4-5 months when Param Bir Singh was absconding for more than three months as per their records. The Chief Minister finally budged to the pressure. Because earlier there was a deal between Shiv Sena and Param Bir Singh that Param Bir Singh has earlier taken the name of NCP's Anil, please don't take our Anil's name. And that's why the government of Maharashtra took so much time to order the suspension of Param Bir Singh."

Action against Param Bir Singh likely

On November 25, Param Bir Singh arrived in Mumbai and joined the probe pertaining to the extortion case registered at the Goregaon Police Station thus marking his first public appearance after 231 days. On Monday, Singh came under fire once again after he allegedly met Sachin Vaze privately in a room adjoining the chamber where the Chandiwal Commission conducts its proceedings. Maintaining that no person in judicial custody can meet an outsider without the permission of the court, Walse Patil stated that the Mumbai Police is conducting an inquiry into this incident.

Earlier in the day, sources told Republic TV that the MVA government is likely to suspend Singh for violation of All India Service Rules on Thursday. A 1988-batch IPS officer, Singh is currently the Director-General of Maharashtra Home Guard. The ex-Mumbai top cop is set to be suspended under Article 311 of the Constitution which deals with the dismissal, removal, or reduction in rank of persons employed in civil capacities under the Centre or a state government. As per sources, the Maharashtra CM has already signed his suspension order and the formalities will be completed by today evening.