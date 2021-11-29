As Parliament's Winter Session 2021 Dawns, LS & RS Business Advisory Committees To Meet

A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Lok Sabha will be held at 10.30 am on Monday, November 29, before the Parliament's Winter Session begins. A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Rajya Sabha is also set to take place at 10 am. A total of 26 bills are slated to be tabled in the month-long Parliament session.

Business Advisory Committee of both Houses recommend the time that should be allocated for the discussion of the stage of Government Bills and other business as the Chairman in consultation with the Leader of the House may direct for being referred to the Committee.

On the first day of the winter session, the Government of India is likely to move the three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' in both Houses. Setting a packed agenda for the Winter session, the Centre has listed 26 bills for consideration and passage in this session. The Key bills to be tabled are the Farm Laws Repeal Bill; Electricity (Amendment) Bill, Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill; Cryptocurrency & Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill.

What happened at the pre-session All-Party meeting?

A meeting of floor leaders of political parties was held in Parliament on Sunday, while Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu also chaired a meeting of floor leaders of all parties in the House. The Aam Aadmi Party was seen staging a walkout of the all-party meeting, stating that they were not allowed to speak on the issue of MSP. Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed disappointment over the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Congress has issued a three-line whip to its MPs asking them to be present in both the Houses of the Parliament today. A similar whip has also been issued by the Bharatiya Janata Party to its members.

On the other hand, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has called on a meeting on Monday of all the Opposition parties to create consensus over the issues to be raised in the Parliament. However, as per Kharge, the Trinamool Congress will not attend the meeting.

The winter session is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

Apart from the Farm Laws repeal and the Cryptocurrencies bill, the bills on the government's agenda include the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Second Amendment) Bill, Cantonment Bill, Inter-Services Organizations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, Indian Antarctica Bill, Indian Antarctica Bill and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill.

Other bills include the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, Indian Maritime Fisheries Bill, National Dental Commission Bill, National Nursing Midwifery Commission Bill, Metro Rail (Construction, Operation and Maintenance) Bill, High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, Electricity (Amendment) Bill, Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, National Transport University Bill, Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, National AntiDoping Bill and Mediation Bill.

