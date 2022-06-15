After the meeting of the Opposition parties, Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar acknowledged and sincerely appreciated that his name was suggested by many as a candidate for the election of the President of India. The former Chief Minister of Maharashtra informed that he has humbly declined the suggestion for his candidature.

"I am happy to continue my service for the well-being of the common man," the Rajya Sabha MP wrote on Twitter, sharing a few pictures from the meeting that took place in the national capital. In the meeting lasted for 2 hours, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., the names of Farooq Abdullah and Gopalkrishna Gandhi was also suggested for President's post, sources informed.

Opposition leaders adopt resolution to field a common candidate

Leaders of the Congress, Samajwadi Party, NCP, DMK, and RJD attended the meeting. Also, present in the meeting called by the Trinamool Congress supremo were leaders of Shiv Sena, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), National Conference, PDP, JD(S), RSP, IUML, RLD and the JMM, while the AAP, SAD, AIMIM, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Odisha's ruling BJD skipped it.

Post the meeting, a press conference was held in which it was announced that the Opposition leaders have adopted a resolution to field a common candidate. They are looking for a candidate who can stop the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre from doing any 'damage' to the social fabric of India, and 'truly serve as the custodian' of the Indian Constitution.

"We will consult with others. This is a good beginning. We sat together after several months, and we will do it again," said Banerjee, as she shared the stage with chiefs of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sharad Pawar; the People Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti; Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav. Also, there was Congress senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is about to end on July 24, the Election Commission of India has announced the elections, if required, to elect the new President will take place on July 18. The counting of votes, if required, will take place on July 21.