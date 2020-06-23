Trinamool Netas Attack PM As Petrol Prices Shoot Up; Mamata's Nephew Abhishek Leads Charge

As Petrol prices were hiked by 33 paise per litre and Diesel by 58 paise to take retail rates to record highs as the oil companies increased prices for the 16th day in a row, Trinamool Congress on Tuesday took to Twitter to protest against the move.

Be it the young guns or the veterans of the party, no one seemed to take a back seat on the price rise.

"And yet again, narendramodi ji unleashes a new planned disaster on his dear countrymen. Since 2014, the duties on petrol & diesel have seen a rise of nearly 247.89% & 794.10% respectively. Yes, you read that right and no, narendramodi Ji does not care #ModiBabuPetrolBekabu", stated Bengal's education minister Partho Chatterjee.

And yet again, @narendramodi ji unleashes a new planned disaster on his dear countrymen. Since 2014, the duties on petrol & diesel have seen a rise of nearly 247.89% & 794.10% respectively. Yes, you read that right and no, @narendramodi Ji does not care#ModiBabuPetrolBekabu pic.twitter.com/4Y3FOmARE6 — Partha Chatterjee (@itspcofficial) June 23, 2020

Petrol prices have gone up Rs 8.50 over the past 17 days, while Diesel rates have increased by nearly Rs 10. However, the price hike is not just limited to the national capital, but in all the major cities of India, including Kolkata.

As petrol prices reached to Rs 81.27 in Kolkata, MP Abhishek Banerjee slammed the Modi government on the 11.59 percent price rise. The CM's nephew wrote, "While people are facing severe economic distress during COVID19, narendramodi Ji decided to snatch the benefit of low crude oil prices by imposing record duty hikes. However, when it's rising again, he passes on the hardship to common man. Disgraceful!"

Twitter, which is the current battleground for political parties, saw the emergence of 'Modi Babu Desh Bekabu' hashtag over the price rise. The hashtag was seen to be a part of all the tweets shot by the TMC leaders on Tuesday.

(Image credit: PTI)