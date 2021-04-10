Last Updated:

As Phase 4 Of West Bengal Polls Begin, PM Modi & Other BJP Leaders To Hold Public Meetings

West Bengal Elections: PM Modi will be holding a public meeting at Kawakhali of Siliguri at 12 pm and at Krishnanagar Govt College Playground at 3:20 pm

Swagata Banerjee
As voting for 44 seats in phase four of the West Bengal Assembly elections begin, the political heat is all set to increase with top political leaders, celebrities, and star campaigners holding rallies and roadshows. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a public meeting at Kawakhali in Siliguri at 12 pm and at Krishnanagar govt college playground at 3:20 pm on Saturday. 

List of other leaders who will hold public meetings today  

State President and MP Dilip Ghosh

Time: 11 AM  
Location:  Kawakhali, Siliguri
Purpose: Public Meeting of Shri. Narendra Modi 

Time: 4.45 PM 
Route :  Kamarhati, Kamarhati AC
Purpose: Padayatra 
Time: 6.15 PM 
Location: Sikarpur, Rajarhat New Town AC
Purpose: Public Meeting 

BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikary

Time : 3 PM
Location: Dum Dum Jn. to Gora Bazar, Dum Dum AC
Purpose: Road Show
Time: 4.20 PM
Location: New Barrackpore Agradut Sporting Club Ground, North Dum Dum AC
Purpose:  Public Meeting

Time: 5.40 PM
Location: Bangur Avenue Super Market, Bidhan Nagar AC
Purpose: Public Meeting

Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty 

Time: 11 AM 
Location: Dakshin Akhratala, Rakshyakari Sangha Ground, Sandeshkhali AC
Purpose: Public Meeting 
Time: 12.35 PM 
Location:  Ghusighata, Minakhan AC
Purpose: Public Meeting

Time: 2.40 PM
Route:  Harishpur to Kachua Loknath Mandir, Basirhat Uttar AC
Purpose: Road Show
Time: 4 PM 
Location:  Ambika Nagar Bengal Village, Deganga AC
Purpose: Public Meeting

As pase four of West Bengal Elections begin, some of the key constituencies are Bhawanipur, Tollygunge, and Singur. Out of 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar, and nine in Cooch Behar.

The first phase concluded with a voter turnout of 82 percent, the second phase concluded with a voter turnout of 80.43 percent, and, the third phase concluded with a voter turnout of 83.93 percent. Apart from phase four which started today, Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on  April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2. 

Image: PTI/ANI

