As Phase 4 Of West Bengal Polls Begin, PM Modi & Other BJP Leaders To Hold Public Meetings

As voting for 44 seats in phase four of the West Bengal Assembly elections begin, the political heat is all set to increase with top political leaders, celebrities, and star campaigners holding rallies and roadshows. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a public meeting at Kawakhali in Siliguri at 12 pm and at Krishnanagar govt college playground at 3:20 pm on Saturday.

As the 4th phase of the West Bengal elections begin, urging the people voting today to do so in record numbers. I would especially request the youth and women to vote in large numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2021

List of other leaders who will hold public meetings today

State President and MP Dilip Ghosh

Time: 11 AM

Location: Kawakhali, Siliguri

Purpose: Public Meeting of Shri. Narendra Modi

Time: 4.45 PM

Route : Kamarhati, Kamarhati AC

Purpose: Padayatra

Time: 6.15 PM

Location: Sikarpur, Rajarhat New Town AC

Purpose: Public Meeting

BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikary

Time : 3 PM

Location: Dum Dum Jn. to Gora Bazar, Dum Dum AC

Purpose: Road Show

Time: 4.20 PM

Location: New Barrackpore Agradut Sporting Club Ground, North Dum Dum AC

Purpose: Public Meeting

Time: 5.40 PM

Location: Bangur Avenue Super Market, Bidhan Nagar AC

Purpose: Public Meeting

Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty

Time: 11 AM

Location: Dakshin Akhratala, Rakshyakari Sangha Ground, Sandeshkhali AC

Purpose: Public Meeting

Time: 12.35 PM

Location: Ghusighata, Minakhan AC

Purpose: Public Meeting

Time: 2.40 PM

Route: Harishpur to Kachua Loknath Mandir, Basirhat Uttar AC

Purpose: Road Show

Time: 4 PM

Location: Ambika Nagar Bengal Village, Deganga AC

Purpose: Public Meeting

As pase four of West Bengal Elections begin, some of the key constituencies are Bhawanipur, Tollygunge, and Singur. Out of 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar, and nine in Cooch Behar.

The first phase concluded with a voter turnout of 82 percent, the second phase concluded with a voter turnout of 80.43 percent, and, the third phase concluded with a voter turnout of 83.93 percent. Apart from phase four which started today, Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

Image: PTI/ANI