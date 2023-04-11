As Pilot Holds Dharna, Gehlot Cancels His Plans, Releases Mission 2030 Video As Facesaver

The political crisis in Rajasthan has escalated as former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday began his hunger strike at Shaheed Samark in Jaipur, defying the orders of the Congress high command. In the latest development, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who has been at loggerheads with Pilot, released a video portraying his vision to take the state to the top under Mission 2030. Ashok Gehlot has now cancelled all his events and programmes that were scheduled for today, April 11.

Despite Congress labelling his Dharna as anti-party activity, Pilot began his day-long fast, demanding action from his own regime in cases of alleged corruption related to the previous BJP government in the state led by Vasundhara Raje. Gehlot responded to Pilot's protest with a video announcing a ‘Mehengai Rahat Camp’ which will aim to make 'Rajasthan No 1' by the year 2030.

In the video, CM Gehlot said, "I have decided to make Rajasthan No 1 till the year 2030. In order to fulfil this dream, I have planned something which no other state has ever done till now. In any state no citizens are receiving insurance of Rs 10 lakhs, LPG in Rs 500 or even thinking of such initiatives."

He said a lot of work has to be done to make 'Mission 2030' successful.

Gehlot added, "Rajasthan is the only state where Accident insurance of Rs 10 lakhs is provided free of cost without any premium. Including this there are many historic decisions taken due to which the people of Rajasthan will get relief from the inflation, they will be able to do savings and the coming generation would get an advantage from this. Inflation is the only reason why Rajasthan is not able to move forward."

"The state government is starting a 10-project scheme for the citizens related to LPG, health, electricity, etc. Although, there are people who are not able to use the government schemes due to a lack of information. Therefore, in order to achieve Mission 2030, thousands of Mehengai Rahat Camps will be installed in every corner of the state from April 24. These camps will be deployed till the time each and every citizen of the state gets registered," Gehlot said.

Why is Pilot going against the party & holding fast?

In the 2018 assembly polls, Sachin Pilot was one of the key faces of the Rajasthan Congress who piloted the party's campaign with the hope of getting the state's top position if his party emerges victorious. However, AICC leadership brought Ashok Gehlot to the climax and offered Pilot the role to become his deputy.

Pilot then left the position in 2020 and since then, the Gehlot-Pilot partnership has been on the collapse. Citing the reason for the one-day hunger strike, Pilot called out the Rajasthan Government led by Gehlot for not taking action against corruption activities during the previous BJP government.

Pilot has also claimed that Congress came to power in Rajasthan by promising the voters of stern action against BJP leaders who have carried out corrupt activities. "I wrote a letter to CM Gehlot and explained that it is high time that we must fulfil our promises made to the people of the state," he said during the press conference organised on Sunday.

According to Pilot, he wrote the first letter in this regard to Gehlot on March 28, 2022, a year ago, but received no response. He again sent a letter on November 2, 2022, where he mentioned that it is time to probe the allegations that Congress levelled against the BJP government after coming to power in Rajasthan.

However, he neither received any response, nor any such action was carried out against the BJP. Sources close to Pilot have confirmed that during his protest against graft under the BJP regime, he will not target his Congress party leaders and the current Congress government.

At Pilot's Dharna, Congress missing from backdrop posters

The backdrop of Sachin Pilot's 'dharna' site featured Mahatma Gandhi, who has many a time staged a hunger strike during the British rule. Notably, the backdrop missed out on both the Indian National Congress (INC) emblem and national party leaders, hinting at broken ties with the party ahead of upcoming assembly elections.

At the protesting site, Pilot was accompanied by thousands of his supporters but no major party leaders have turned out to participate in his battle against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Meanwhile, sources close to Pilot have said that he will not name anyone from the Rajasthan government during his protest as his only fight is against corruption.

AICC Rajasthan in-charge labels Sachin Pilot's dharna as anti-party activity

AICC in-charge of Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa issued a statement regarding Pilot's Dharna calling it against party interests. He added that Sachin Pilot has not highlighted or discussed with him any issue with the government.

As per Sukhjinder Singh's statement, "Sachin Pilot's day-long fast tomorrow is against party interests and is anti-party activity. If there is any issue with his own government, it can be discussed in the party forums instead of in the media and public. I have been an AICC in charge for the last 5 months and Pilot-ji has never discussed this issue with me. I am in touch with him and I still appeal for calm dialogue since he is an indisputable asset to the Congress party".

Notably, Randhawa's visit to Jaipur was deferred by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, which was scheduled for today.

Pilot's supporters slam Congress

As Sachin Pilot faced criticism from the party for his dharna, his supporters extended a massive show of strength by taking a stand for the former deputy CM as they joined the strike. Pilot's supporters raised slogans in favour of their leaders and extended support for his cause.

One of the supporters said, "This issue was raised by Pilot-ji before the assembly elections. If a voice is raised for the truth that doesn't mean it is anti-party. The fight initiated by Sachin pilot against the corruption we support him".

While another supporter said, "This Dharna is against Vasundhara Raje and the corruption done by them during their regime, then how come it is being called against party interests?".