As PM Modi Concludes Crucial Visit To Hyderabad And Chennai, Here's A Look At Some Images

PM Modi concluded his visit to Tamil Nadu's Chennai as well as Hyderabad in Telangana. Take a look at some of the images from the PM's important trip.

Harsh Vardhan
Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, Dr. L. Murugan receives Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his landing in Chennai earlier in the day. 

Young ladies dressed in traditional attire, were photographed at the event that was organised to honour PM Modi. 

Chennai locals standing with placards featuring PM Modi during a ceremony organised in Tamil Nadu's capital. 

Men standing next to PM Modi's life-sized cutout placed between cattle sculptures that have been decorated with garlands in Chennai. 

Artists in Chennai play drums next to a Lord Shiva statue during PM Modi's arrival in the state.

PM Modi receives warm welcome from BJP Telangana President Bandi Sanjay Kumar after landing in Hyderabad.

Drummers, dressed in traditional dhoti, celebrate PM Modi's arrival in Telangana's Hyderabad. 

PM Modi, next to BJP leaders, waves from the stage before his address to the crowd in Hyderabad. 

A still of PM Modi at the microphone as he delivers his speech in Telangana's Hyderabad.

A crowd of BJP supporters gather to listen to PM Modi's address in Telangana's capital city of Hyderabad.

