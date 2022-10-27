As Prashant Kishor Admits Taking Help From 6 CMs; BJP Claims 'he Is Nitish Kumar's Agent'

After Prashant Kishor revealed that 6 Chief Ministers are helping him in his 'Jan Suraaj' initiative, BJP alleged that the poll strategist is Nitish Kumar's agent. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Kishor hinted that these were the same CMs who came to power because IPAC spearheaded their election campaign. While the poll strategist did not name anyone, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal contended that Kumar was the biggest donor for his political experiment. Moreover, he alleged that Kishor and Kumar were hatching a conspiracy to weaken BJP.

Prashant Kishor revealed, "In the last 10 years, we worked on 11 elections and won 10 of them. There are CMs in 6 states whom we helped to become the CM. I never took money from them. Now, we are doing so. We are seeking their help. We are telling them to help us citing that we are doing a new experiment in Bihar. Until now, JDU could not win Bihar on its own. RJD could not win Bihar on its own in the last 25 years. If they are running the party by earning money through contracts, officers and corruption, we can sustain it even if the 6 CMs in the country contribute a little bit."

Reacting to this, BJP's Sanjay Jaiswal opined, "Prashant Kishor had himself admitted that the persons whom he made the Chief Minister are giving him money. Obviously, Nitish Kumar is included in this. Both of them talk to each other at night and are hatching a conspiracy to break the votes of the BJP. Because a very big section of Bihar is ready to depose the alliance of Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi. That's why Prashant Kishor is a part of this conspiracy by becoming an agent of Nitish Kumar."

He added, "Nitish Kumar is upset that after the merger of RJD and JDU, his votes have been scattered. He has appointed Prashant Kishor so that all those votes do not go to the BJP". Interestingly, Jaiswal's criticism comes at a juncture when Kishor has hinted that the Bihar CM has not closed his channels of communication with the BJP.

प्रशांत किशोर ने आखिर स्वीकार ही लिया कि महागठबंधन के खिलाफ वोटों के बंटवारे के लिए नीतीश कुमार पैसे दे रहे हैं। उन्होंने खुद ही कहा है कि जिन नेताओं के लिए उन्होंने कभी काम किया था और आज वह मुख्यमंत्री हैं, वह सब इनको पैसे देकर इस कार्यक्रम को आगे बढ़ा रहे हैं।

Prashant Kishor-Nitish Kumar tiff

Since the last few months, Prashant Kishor and Nitish Kumar have often engaged in a war of words over the latter's decision to return to the Mahagatbandhan fold. While visiting a remote part of the West Champaran district as part of his padayatra on October 4, Kishor claimed that the Bihar CM had asked him to lead JDU, an offer which he subsequently turned down. A day later, he stressed that he won't work for Kumar even if the latter "vacates the CM's chair" for him. Speaking to the media subsequently, the JDU leader categorically denied this. Countering this, Kishor suggested that age is catching up with the Bihar CM.