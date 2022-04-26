As Prashant Kishor Dumps Congress, BJP Quips Grand-old-party Has 'leadership Deficit'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday reacted to poll strategist Prashant Kishor's refusal to join the Indian National Congress party. BJP spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan said that the grand old party has a leadership deficit and they are looking to hire people from outside.

"Media has made Prashant Kishor a celebrity. The political party uses vendors during elections and he is a vendor. You can check his track record, he has lost in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh ad other places. The biggest question here is whether Congress has a leadership deficit. The party has to hire people from outside," the BJP spokesperson told Republic.

Prashant Kishor declines Congress' offer; won't join the party

Prashant Kishor has declined to join Congress as a strategist for the upcoming assembly and 2024 general elections, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

"Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted an Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party," Surjewala tweeted.

Kishor has held several meetings in the last 15 days with Congress leadership and gave a proposal to revamp the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The poll strategist had given a detailed presentation with a road map for the 2024 general elections.

In a now-deleted tweet, Kishor confirmed that he has declined the offer to join congress and suggested that the party needs leadership and collective will to fix deep-rooted structural reforms.

"I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections.

In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms," Kishor said.