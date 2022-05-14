As Protests Grip J&K, Gupkar Alliance Holds Meeting At Farooq Abdullah's Residence

In the wake of the protests in Jammu & Kashmir over Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat's murder, the Gupkar Alliance held a meeting at National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah's residence on Saturday. The meeting saw PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, and PAGD spokesperson Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami in attendance.

The gathering also comes against the backdrop of the Delimitation Commission's final report, which will pave way for fresh elections in J&K. Last month it was reported that the Abdullahs and Mufti are planning to fight the J&K polls together. Former CM and NC leader Omar Abdullah had asserted that it was necessary for the PAGD to unite and come together to prevent BJP and its 'B-team, C-team' to lead to a division of vote.

Protests grip J&K in aftermath of Rahul Bhat's murder

In a continued attack on Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley, terrorists on May 12 barged into a government office in central Kashmir’s Budgam district and fired upon a Kashmiri Pandit employee named Rahul Bhat. The victim was a revenue department official at the tehsil office in Chadoora. Following the attack, he was taken to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar where he succumbed to his injuries.

With shockwaves across the country over the horrifying murder, the Kashmiri pandit community, besides political parties like the BJP, Congress, and the PDP staged massive protests. Notably, PDP's protest was held against BJP and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Administration. PDP vice president Choudhary Abdul Hamid alleged that there was a 'security collapse' in Kashmir. The Congress workers also hit out at the BJP claiming that it is not concerned with the lives of Kashmiri Pandits, and engaged in a tussle with the police deployed in the region.

Kashmiri Pandits write to J&K LG

Meanwhile, the Kashmiri Pandits employees have written a letter to J&K LG Manoj Sinha seeking their safe evacuation from Kashmir. In the letter, the PM Package Employees Forum has ruled that Kashmir province is 'not safe' for Hindus and has requested the government to safely evacuate them from the province.

"It is to apprise regretfully that we the PM Package Employees under threat compulsion have finally decided that Kashmir is not safe for us. It's really unfortunate that being Indian and Hindu, we are being targeted again and again, day in day our being assassinated," the letter stated.

"Kashmiri Pandit Community is ready to serve anywhere in world, but not in Kashmir due to Jihadist Terrorism," it added.

