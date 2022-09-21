As Punjab Guv withdraws Order Summoning Special Session, BJP Hails Decision; Slams AAP

In a major embarrassment to the Punjab Government, Governor Banwarilal Purohit on September 21 cancelled the special session summoned by the state government to move a confidence motion. The session was summoned to prove the majority of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Vidhan Sabha, amid their allegation of 'Operation Lotus' against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The AAP earlier accused BJP of trying to topple the Punjab government.

The saffron party has now given its first reaction, as spokesperson Raj Kumar Verka has stated that the Governor is trying to protect the constitution. He said, "I believe that the Governor is protecting the Constitution. These parties are violating the rules to safeguard themselves. If you are sure about your MLAs, then why are you scared? Who asked you to prove your majority? AAP's decision is against the Constitution."

On September 20, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann thanked all the MLAs for reposing faith in him. While a trust vote is usually held under the direction of the Governor or the judiciary, this was a move to corner BJP. A trust vote was held in similar circumstances in Delhi and Jharkhand recently.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann remarked, "They tried to contact our MLAs and lured them with money and other things so that the popular government elected by the people with a huge mandate can be broken. But perhaps they don't know that when elections were going on in Punjab, opposition parties offered a lot of money. But people turned down money and other allurements and reposed faith in me. Truth is one thing that has no price in any currency in the world."

Punjab Guv withdraws order summoning special Assembly session

On September 21, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit withdrew his order summoning a special Assembly session for September 22 for the AAP government to move a confidence motion. The Raj Bhavan cited the absence of specific rules on summoning the Assembly for considering only a confidence motion.

The decision came after Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma approached the governor, arguing that there was no legal provision to convene a special session of the Assembly to just move a 'confidence motion' in favour of the state government. The AAP government in Punjab had sought the special session to bring a confidence motion, days after it accused the BJP of trying to topple its government.

Image: PTI, ANI