As Rahul Gandhi Accuses Amit Shah Of Political Indecency, Assam CM Gives Him Reality Check

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for leveling allegations against Home Minister Amit Shah during his speech in Lok Sabha. Taking to his Twitter handle, he wrote, "Mr. Rahul Gandhi, those who prefer to feed biscuits to dogs in the presence of leaders from Assam and then offer them the same biscuits should be the last people to talk about political decency. High command mindset is INC’s be-all and end-all. The people of India know it well."

High command mindset is INC’s be all and end all. The people of India know it well. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 2, 2022

Rahul Gandhi's big charge at Amit Shah

On February 2, 2022, Rahul Gandhi during his speech in Lok Sabha alleged that Amit Shah's staff made a Manipuri delegation remove their footwear outside his room, while the minister himself was wearing a pair of chappals. Gandhi's comments is drawing criticism and opposition from the treasury benches.

Furthermore, speaking in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi also blamed the ruling BJP government as China and Pakistan- two nuclear-capable neighbours of India - have joined hands. He said that the government was not able to meet the 'single biggest' strategic goal of India's foreign policy of keeping the two countries separate. "What you have done is, you have brought them together", he said, adding, "Look at the weapons they are buying, the countries they are speaking to. The country is at risk, it is at risk from the inside. I am very uncomfortable about where my country stands right now."