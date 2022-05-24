As Rahul Gandhi Renews Congress-Corbyn Ties, K-meddling & Anti-Hindu Stance Forgotten?

Rahul Gandhi, in yet another controversial move after making questionable remarks in the UK at the 'Ideas for India' conference, met the former UK Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who is known for his anti-India, anti-Hindu stances. Corbyn can be seen posing for a picture tweeted by the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC), flanked by the chairman of IOC Sam Pitroda and Rahul Gandhi.

BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and Tom Vadakkan have slammed the Congress MP over the meeting. Notably, Rahul Gandhi was severely criticised for the meeting between Congress party leaders and the Labour party representatives in 2019 to discuss the Kashmir issue.

Congress party leaders' 2019 meet Jeremy Corbyn to discuss the 'Human Rights' situation in Kashmir

The leaders of the Congress party and the Labour party led by Jeremy Corbyn held a dialogue in October 2019 on the deteriorating 'human Rights situation in Kashmir'. Both sides discussed the abrogation of Article 370, suspension of the internet services, detention of the local leaders and the massive deployment of the troops to handle cross border terrorism. The BJP leaders had slammed the Congress party for discussing a domestic issue with the opposition party of another country.

The Labour party leader Corbyn had also posted a tweet informing about the meeting with the leaders of the Indian National Congress. He said, "A very productive meeting with UK representatives from the Indian Congress Party where we discussed the human rights situation in Kashmir. There must be a de-escalation and an end to the cycle of violence and fear which has plagued the region for so long," The meeting on the side of the Congress was headed by the President of the UK wing of the Party, Kamal Dhaliwal who is believed to be close to Rahul Gandhi.

A very productive meeting with UK representatives from the Indian Congress Party where we discussed the human rights situation in Kashmir.



There must be a de-escalation and an end to the cycle of violence and fear which has plagued the region for so long. pic.twitter.com/wn8DXLohJT — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) October 9, 2019

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that Rahul Gandhi must apologize for Congress' meeting with the Labour Party regarding Kashmir. He said, "Rahul Gandhi must apologise for this as it is against India's stated stand that there will be no third party role in Kashmir and the state is India's internal matter. Rahul Gandhi should clarify his stand on the issue."

However later, Congress leader Anand Sharma in a face-saving attempt conceded that the meeting was held to discuss the Kashmir issue but said it was to communicate to the Labour party to condemn the Kashmir resolution passed by them.

Our meeting with @jeremycorbyn was held to condemn the Kashmir resolution passed by his Party & to reiterate that J&K is an internal matter & outside intervention will not be accepted. @BJP4India's malicious statements are another attempt to distract people from their failures. — Indian Overseas Congress UK (@TeamIOCUK) October 10, 2019

Jeremy Corbyn's Controversial Last Few Years

The former Labour Party leader Corbyn has also been accused for his anti-Hindu positions. Anil Bhanot, founder member, Hindu Council UK, in a letter, stated, "We at the Hindu Council UK concur that Labour party has increasingly become anti-Semitic and anti-Hindu."

Bhanot in his letter goes on to say Jeremy Corbyn has decided to remain mum during the massive 2019 anti-India protests, in which over 10,000 people took to the streets outside the Indian high commission on the day of Diwali to oppose the abrogation of the article 370. The rally which ultimately culminated in anti-Hindu sentiments was incited by the members of the Labour Party, “It wasn't the protests just happened on that day but were clearly arranged in such a way. They have hurt the Hindu community.”

Apart from taking an anti-Hindu position, Corbyn has also implicitly encouraged anti-semitic actions in the party. A former Labour Party MP, Luciana Berger, a Jew herself, said in a blog, "The party facilitated a culture of bullying, bigotry and intimidation against Jewish people from within its ranks. At every step of the way, Jeremy Corbyn enabled this to happen."