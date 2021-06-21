Last Updated:

As Rahul Gandhi 'ridicules' International Yoga Day, Kiren Rijiju Says 'ashamed Of Him'

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju shared the screenshot of Rahul Gandhi's tweet and wrote that he is ashamed of him over his International Yoga Day remark

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
Kiren Rijiju/Rahil Gandhi

Image Credits: PTI


As the world is celebrating International Yoga Day with full enthusiasm, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a jibe without naming anyone. Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter handle and most probably tried to mock the ruling government by using the hashtag and saying 'It's Yoga Day' not 'Hide Behind Yoga Day'. Following this, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju lashed out at Rahul Gandhi and even said that he is ashamed of the Congress leader. 

Kiren Rijiju lashes out at Rahul Gandhi for mocking International Yoga Day

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on his Twitter handle shared the screenshot of Rahul Gandhi's tweet and wrote that he is ashamed of him as the whole world has gracefully accepted Yoga but 'he ridicules it'. Rijiju in his Tweet also outlined the end of 'dynastic rule' and expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for convincing the United Nations (UN) to celebrate June 21 as International Day of Yoga. 

Sports Min Kiren Rijiju Highlights Importance Of Ayush Ministry

Earlier, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju addressed the people and stated that International Yoga Day 2021 is being celebrated at a juncture when India and the world are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sports Minister informed that the theme for this year has been decided as 'Yoga for wellness'. Rijiju further added that the Ministry of Ayush plays an important role in raising the profile of yoga across the country.  "The Ministry of Ayush plays a pivotal role to raise the profile of yoga and strives to make it accessible in every village and every home," Rijiju added.

READ | Kangana Ranaut reveals the 'face' she likes to see every morning on International Yoga Day

Kiren Rijiju further added that the ministry has also launched many digital tools, free yoga resources, training sessions, and certification drives. According to Rijiju, the Ayush Ministry has also partnered with other ministries, organisations, educational institutions, local communities, and experts to disseminate the message and practice of yoga. In addition, the Ayush Ministry has also collaborated with private sector bodies and associations are also being fused to increase the spread of yoga, said Rijiju.

READ | Kabir Bedi shares throwback picture on International Yoga Day; pens a heartfelt poem

(Image Credits: PTI)

Whole world has gracefully accepted YOGA but he ridicules! Kiren Rijiju slams Rahul Gandhi 

READ | 'Bread In, Bread Out': Celebrate International Yoga Day with Amul's 'sabse aasan snack'
READ | International Yoga Day 2021 in Pics: How the world is celebrating 'India's gift'
READ | Rasika Dugal's hilarious take on World Yoga Day has fans saying 'this is real yoga'
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND