As Rahul Gandhi 'ridicules' International Yoga Day, Kiren Rijiju Says 'ashamed Of Him'

As the world is celebrating International Yoga Day with full enthusiasm, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a jibe without naming anyone. Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter handle and most probably tried to mock the ruling government by using the hashtag and saying 'It's Yoga Day' not 'Hide Behind Yoga Day'. Following this, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju lashed out at Rahul Gandhi and even said that he is ashamed of the Congress leader.

Kiren Rijiju lashes out at Rahul Gandhi for mocking International Yoga Day

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on his Twitter handle shared the screenshot of Rahul Gandhi's tweet and wrote that he is ashamed of him as the whole world has gracefully accepted Yoga but 'he ridicules it'. Rijiju in his Tweet also outlined the end of 'dynastic rule' and expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for convincing the United Nations (UN) to celebrate June 21 as International Day of Yoga.

Whole world has gracefully accepted YOGA but he ridicules! I'm proud that after 6 decades of dynastic rule, India's Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji convinced the United Nations and 21st June is celebrated as #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/4Ai6Gl42qX — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 21, 2021

Sports Min Kiren Rijiju Highlights Importance Of Ayush Ministry

Earlier, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju addressed the people and stated that International Yoga Day 2021 is being celebrated at a juncture when India and the world are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sports Minister informed that the theme for this year has been decided as 'Yoga for wellness'. Rijiju further added that the Ministry of Ayush plays an important role in raising the profile of yoga across the country. "The Ministry of Ayush plays a pivotal role to raise the profile of yoga and strives to make it accessible in every village and every home," Rijiju added.

Kiren Rijiju further added that the ministry has also launched many digital tools, free yoga resources, training sessions, and certification drives. According to Rijiju, the Ayush Ministry has also partnered with other ministries, organisations, educational institutions, local communities, and experts to disseminate the message and practice of yoga. In addition, the Ayush Ministry has also collaborated with private sector bodies and associations are also being fused to increase the spread of yoga, said Rijiju.

(Image Credits: PTI)

